Recovery

Vaping, it’s the new gateway drug

And other lessons from the Malheur County Prevention Coalition

“Don’t Give Up” sign rally

Members of the Malheur County Prevention Coalition participate in their annual “Don’t Give Up” sign rally at the intersection of East Lane and East Idaho Avenue in Ontario on Thursday.

 Harley Wade | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Did you know that vaping is now something that children as young as second grade are commonly doing and that it is now considered a gateway drug? Whether it is nicotine, marijuana or non-nicotine varieties, the outcome can include permanent lung damage or a lifetime of addiction. The biggest battle when it comes to these devices is the misconception among all ages that they are not harmful. But even the inventor of vaping — once touted as a stop-smoking aid — was not able to stop smoking. Rather, he picked up a second habit and never dropped the other, according to Lindsey Neiskens, with Lifeways.

These and other issues related to recovery were uncovered in a recent conversation with Neiskens and other members of Malheur County Prevention Coalition. The entity is gearing up to host the 19th annual Hands Around the Park. The annual event, which is 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Laxon Park, is in conjunction with National Recovery Month. It celebrates the recovery community and is a way for the whole community to support those who have overcome mental health and/or addiction challenges.



