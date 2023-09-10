Vaping, it’s the new gateway drug

ONTARIO — Did you know that vaping is now something that children as young as second grade are commonly doing and that it is now considered a gateway drug? Whether it is nicotine, marijuana or non-nicotine varieties, the outcome can include permanent lung damage or a lifetime of addiction. The biggest battle when it comes to these devices is the misconception among all ages that they are not harmful. But even the inventor of vaping — once touted as a stop-smoking aid — was not able to stop smoking. Rather, he picked up a second habit and never dropped the other, according to Lindsey Neiskens, with Lifeways.
These and other issues related to recovery were uncovered in a recent conversation with Neiskens and other members of Malheur County Prevention Coalition. The entity is gearing up to host the 19th annual Hands Around the Park. The annual event, which is 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Laxon Park, is in conjunction with National Recovery Month. It celebrates the recovery community and is a way for the whole community to support those who have overcome mental health and/or addiction challenges.
“Recovery can be from anything that negatively effects your behavioral or mental health,” said Mark Keele, with Altruistic Recovery.
An uphill battle
When it comes to vaping, the unregulated industry is targeting younger children, said Paula Olvera, with Lifeways and coordinator for the coalition.
Keele said you can’t convince him “on any level” that those are being targeted to adults with fruity flavors and cereal-like names.
“You look at how many decades have adults smoked cigarettes and they were just tobacco flavor or menthol flavor, and they didn’t need bubblegum flavoring to be addicted to that substance,” said Olvera. “Now the industry is targeting younger and younger and younger children and the fact it’s attached to bubblegum, cotton candy and Fruit Loop flavors is inadvertently saying, ‘This is harmless. This is like your fruity breakfast cereal.’”
“Life-long customers at a younger age,” Keele said.
Additionally, vaping devices deliver higher amounts of nicotine than traditional cigarettes. getting higher amounts of nicotine.
As they study prevention, the team has learned a lot, including about how it’s not vapor at all that’s in the cartridges, but aerosol.
“It’s purposely labeled ‘vaping’ not ‘aeorsolizing’ — but that’s what it should be called,” Olvera said. She said prior to COVID-19, national research was being done on an illness dubbed EVALI. It stands for electronic vapor associated lung illness, and prior to the pandemic it was known that thousands had been hospitalized for this and thousands had died. Now the research is years behind, Olvera said, as it was set aside due to the pandemic.
While the current numbers aren’t known, what is known is that EVALI is irreversible, Olvera said.
The new gateway drug
Other research that is being done includes peer studies, in which data has been found that vaping is the new gateway drug. And there are items being marketed that are sleek and easy to conceal.
Nieskins said this includes hiding the devices in everyday objects, such as watches, hoody strings and highlighters.
And the risk of getting them on the black market means nicotine vaping devices could be laced with other drugs, such as THC — the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana — or fentanyl, Keele says.
There’s also the misconception that marijuana is not as bad as such drugs as fentanyl, methamphetamine or cocaine.
“Marijuana IS a heavier drug,” Nieskins said.
Education is key
The most important thing that can be done to get ahead of the problem is education. While getting accurate information into students’ hands is easy, it’s getting the message across to adults that is the bigger issue.
“Because it was promised as a safe alternative,” Olvera said.
As the devices are becoming easier to conceal, the likelihood that a teen might vape and then get behind the wheel and drive is significant.
“It’s all fun and games, until it’s not,” Keele said, adding, “Usually by then, you’re hooked.”
Since being a drug and alcohol counselor at Ontario High School, Keele has seen a trend of vaping nicotine and THC among teens.
The issue with marijuana, Olvera said, is that it is seen as a healthy plant, but she noted the products have been manipulated on the market to have higher and higher THC percentages.
“That’s not natural,” she said, adding “What is the point of 99% THC?”
Furthermore because it is a Schedule I substance, not enough clinical research has been done, Olvera said.
Keele said if you tell someone to Google the 10 negative effects on marijuana, it depends on which website you have, and said another issue is that the marijuana industry spends millions on advertising and lobbying, while money allocated to prevention in the U.S. is only in the hundreds of thousands.
He said when he visited California and Colorado, two other states which, like Oregon, have recreational marijuana and, even, Portland, there isn’t the plethora of advertising as is seen in Ontario, on billboards electronic signs, or with “people out spinning signs for $100 ounces.”
Olvera said these things “normalize” the drug for children, adding that locally children call one of the local dispensaries the Minecraft store, as the building’s color and character are similar to the video game.
There’s still hope
Despite the fact that there are a host of ways for people to get addicted, there is still a lot of hope out there.
“It’s a matter of connecting, if not in your immediate network, it’s harder to find — and a lot harder work to find a good influence,” Olvera said.
But there are places to find people who are in recovery from addictive substances or other harm. Each week, Celebrate Recovery, a faith-based program, hosts a meeting at Christian Life Fellowship, 366 S.E. Fifth St. The meeting is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and includes food and fellowship for the first half-hour. According to a flyer, the program is a “life-changing, recovery program that helps people to overcome hurts, habits, hang-ups and addictions.
Dinner is free or $3 or whatever a person can pay.
The average attendance at those meetings, which Keele helps facilitate, is 100 people.
When asked whether Measure 110 was a cart-before-the-horse solution to treating substance abuse, the air got sucked out of the room by Keele, Olvera and Nieskins.
“Yes, absolutely,” Olvera said.
The wording and general understanding of the measure was not what people thought they were voting on.
“From our perspective, promises were made that were not fulfilled,” Olvera said. “Oregon is the second-to last for available treatment in the U.S. … We’re not seeing a huge positive change.”
Keele reflected on the impact it has had on first responders.
“My heart breaks, they get so much flack,” he said. “But for somebody to be put in that environment, do what they do and show up the next day — there needs to be way more praise for the police force and first responders.”
Keele said when 70% of the calls are drug-related or overdoses, it makes it harder for them to focus on the community, he said.
“They need high fives,” he said.
Hands Around the Park
“Recovery is healing,” Nieskins said, adding that there is a recovery community here in little Malheur County.
“Recovery is possible,” Olvera added.
The community is welcome to celebrate and learn more at this year’s 19th annual Hands Around the Park at Laxon Park, 311 N.W. Fourth St. on Thursday.
There will be special awards given to those nominated by those in the recovery community and the entities that comprise the Malheur County Prevention Coalition.
There will be an opportunity to dunk Mick Jacobs from the Malheur County Juvenile Department and Tyler Woods from Malheur County Health Department.
Malheur County Undersheriff Dave Kesey and Ontario Police Lt. James Swank will be on grill duty for the free barbecue.
Keele gave kudos to the community members pulling it together.
“It’s really nice to see everyone banding together to work together … it does take a village,” he said.
He said the coalition has grown into something amazing now, and that it is one of the good things to come out of the chaos.
“It’s awesome to be part of that,” Keele said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.