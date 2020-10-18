ONTARIO
Sans a Veterans Day Parade because of the COVID-19 virus, Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida is sponsoring an essay contest for local school students with a veterans theme.
Charlene Pelland, with VAOI, said students planning to enter the contest will be asked to write about the theme, “How would you define a veteran.”
The deadline to submit essays is Nov. 4 and there are three divisions for the contest – grades 1 to 5, grades 6 through 9 and grades 10 through 12, and is open to all students, public, private, charter and home schooled.
The essays will be judged by a committee, Pelland said. Prizes will be awarded to the top three places in each category – $100 for first, $50 for second and $25 for third.
“We want some recognition for veterans,” Pelland said.
Entry packets will include an introductory letter, contest rules and guidelines and student information page. Packets will be available starting Monday at www.veteranadvocates.org or by email at veteranadv78@gmail,com. If teachers want packets at their schools, they should contact Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida and arrangements will be made to have them delivered.
Entries can be emailed to the email address listed above or mailed to Charlene Pelland at Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida, 180 West Idaho Ave. Ontario. They can also be dropped off at the office, but people should call ahead at (541) 889-1978.
Winners will be notified Nov. 6. Winning essays will be placed in the Veteran Advocates Military Museum, placed on the Veteran Advocates website and may be printed in the local newspaper or special sections dedicated to Veterans.
