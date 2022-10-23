WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Who are you going to be this Halloween?
When it comes to this time of year, dressing up is key and cosplay goes mainstream. Just what are some of the most popular Halloween costumes this year?
Classic costumes, such as cats, witches and vampires are always in vogue. However, some more contemporary selections have also been listed as hot costumes this year. Some of these include: Jon Snow (Game of Thrones), Wednesday Addams, Roblox, Paw Patrol, Buzz Lightyear, Eleven (Stranger Things) and the characters from “Encanto,” even if nobody does talk about Bruno.
Some movies and television shows from the past year have also had a major influence on the types of costumes rolling out.
With recent hit movies like, “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Scream (2022), Hocus Pocus 2, Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Jurassic World: Dominion,” and “The Batman” contributing to these trends in a big way as evidenced by Google Trend’s seasonal portal “Frightgeist.”
The top costumes nationally, according to this Google feature are: 1.) Witch, 2.) Spider-Man, 3. Dinosaur, 4.) Stranger Things, 5.) Fairy.
The Frightgeist portal also features a map of the United States with jack-o’-lantern icons showing what costumes are trending in what states and where specifically in those states the costumes are trending. Oregon’s most popular choices are: pirate, cowboy, fairy and 1980s, while Idaho’s most popular costumes are: fairy, Tinker Bell and Spider-Man.
Still stumped as to what to dress up as for this Halloween? The Frightgeist portal may be able to help. By clicking on the “costume wizard” button, users can “adjust the gears” on the page labeled “spookiness level” and “uniqueness level” between 0% and 100%.
A sample use of this feature with the parameters of 50% spookiness and 100% uniqueness produced the result of “The Addams Family.”
Redoing the search for 100% spookiness and 50% uniqueness produced the result of “Chucky,” the killer doll from the movies and television series bearing his name.
Happy trick-or-treating among all of the Power Rangers, mermaids, Pokémon, Darth Vaders, dragons and Fortnite characters.
