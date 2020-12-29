Valley Family tests 150 people at final COVID-19 clinic for 2020

ONTARIO
While COVID-19 testing has been underway for several months now in Malheur County, the overall positivity rate remains high.
According to the most recent data, the rate for the week of Dec. 6-19 was 15.4%, and it must be under 10% for the majority of businesses to be able to reopen.
Within the last 15 minutes of Monday’s clinic in the parking lot near the baseball fields of Treasure Valley Community College cars there were seven cars waiting in line. Ben Murray, C.O.O. for Valley Family Health Care, said he expected they would serve a total of 150 for the day.
With the tests administered being rapid, he said he could already tell that the positivity rate was holding steady, at about the same as it had been during the other testing days held by Valley Family.
“It’s approximately 20%,” Murray said, indicating there was no decline.
Monday was the final COVID testing clinic of the year for Valley Family, and dates for more testing are still being finalized for January, he said. Additionally, the testing site may have to move locations, a detail that is still being worked out.
Valley Family strategically planned to offer rapid testing just before the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, Murray said. This would enable more people to get tested prior to the holiday, so that if they did chose to socialize for the holidays, they could ensure they were COVID free before doing so.
While people will still be able to get tested at the non-mobile clinics or other places throughout the county, the test clinic sites are being held in conjunction with the Malheur County Health Department with an overall goal of getting more people tested.
Speaking to Craig Geddes about environmental health matters on Monday, the newspaper asked him about how people in Malheur County can help with getting ahead of the curve. Geddes, who is the environmental health director for the county also serves on the COVID-19 task force.
He reiterated the main message of health officials.
“The main thing: There’s all the things we’ve talked about since March that everyone is tired of hearing about — wear a mask, keep physical distance and avoid large gatherings,” Geddes said. “Beyond that, one thing that really helps — and I know it’s counterintuitive for a lot of folks — is testing.”
Valley Family’s last clinic for 2020 was Monday, but the county is holding another clinic from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Ontario Fire Station No. 2 at the Ontario Municipal Airport.
“It’s open to everybody and we want anybody and everybody to come get tested, whether symptomatic or not,” Geddes said.
The reasons are twofold, he said.
“One, it gets positivity rates down in order for businesses including restaurants to open again. Two, it helps us find asymptomatic people or those with mild symptoms and isolate them to stop that spread from continuing to other folks,” Geddes said.
While more cases will be found with more testing, in the longterm it will reduce the case rate per capita.
This goes for people who have already been tested, he said, encouraging them to get retested.
“Every test counts. Getting tested counts. Every negative counts,” Geddes said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.