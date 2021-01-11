ONTARIO
Free COVID-19 testing will continue each Monday through February near the baseball fields at Treasure Valley Community College. The clinics will be offered by Valley Family Health Care and will be from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Valley Family is partnering with the college’s nursing department to hold the clinics, which will be offered at no cost to anyone age 7 and older, according to information received Sunday from Irene Winters, chief nursing officer. Children younger than 7 will need to see a pediatrician for COVID testing.
Additionally, all Valley Family clinics in both Oregon and Idaho, are now designated as COVID vaccine administration sites, according to Winters. Clinics have started receiving limited shipments of the Moderna vaccine and will begin administering it this week to individuals in the community who fall within the Tier 1 group.
In Oregon, Tier 1 includes all types of health-care workers, emergency responders, educators, those working in corrections settings, and residents of longterm care facilities, Winters wrote.
In Idaho, Tier 1 includes all types of health-care workers, emergency responders, dentists and dental employees, and pharmacy workers, according to the information.
Each state is determining specific plans for vaccinating other priority groups such as seniors and essential workers, Winters wrote.
Individuals who fit into one of these categories or are a leader in an organization that qualifies, are urged to contact one of the Valley Family Health Care Clinics to make an appointment to get vaccinated.
“Valley Family is anxious to provide the COVID vaccine and will keep our communities informed as we are able to move forward and expand vaccination to other groups,” wrote Winters.
