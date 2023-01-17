PAYETTE — Valley Family Health Care, which has multiple medical and dental clinics throughout the Western Treasure Valley, announced changes in its leadership team on Monday.
The health care organization selected Ken Hart as the new chief executive officer, according to a news release. Hart had served as the chief financial officer since August of 2020.
Prior to joining Valley Family, he was the president of the Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario.
Replacing Hart as the chief financial officer is Cheri Hung. She has served as the controller for Valley Family since 2021. Before that, Hung also served as the controller for Campo and Poole Distributing, in Ontario.
Jenny Boone joined Valley Family as the organization’s chief nursing officer in 2022. Before that, she was a clinical informaticist and program coordinator at St. Luke’s and has practiced as a nurse informatics scholar, clinical coordinator, and NICU transport nurse at OSF Healthcare.
Rounding out the administrative leadership team at Valley Family are Chief Operations Officer Ben Murray, who has been with the organization since 2018; and Human Resources Director Paul Cheney, who joined Valley Family in 2021. Murray was previously the senior director of business operations at Providence Medical Group Montana. Cheney was previously the senior HR business partner at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario and Baker City.
Dr. Michael Twomey serves as Valley Family’s medical director, Dr. Dustin Reese serves as dental director, and Camryn Conrad-Renteria is the director of behavioral health.
2022 marked the 40th anniversary of Valley Family Health Care opening its doors. In 1982, Valley Family opened its first medical clinic in Payette. The mission: Provide affordable, quality health care to everyone in communities served. Since then, Valley Family has grown to consist of eight medical clinics, a mobile clinic and four dental clinics throughout southwest Idaho and eastern Oregon. This spring, Valley Family will be constructing its’ ninth medical clinic, which will be on the corner of Fortner and 8th Avenue in Ontario.
In 2022, Valley Family’s 270 employees served over 21,000 patients providing medical, pediatric, women’s care, dental, behavioral health and nutrition services. Valley Family Health Care is a local nonprofit, governed by a board of local volunteers.
