VALE — A Vale woman died early Friday morning in a head-on crash on Friday near Cairo Junction.

According to a news release from Oregon State Police Jenifer Haueter, 31, was traveling west in a Mercury Sable when for unknown reasons she crossed into the eastbound lane, colliding into a Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Marion Williams, 54, of Vale.

Police say Haueter died from injuries in the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams was taken by ambulance to an Ontario hospital, then by Life Flight to Boise.

State police were assisted by Ontario Fire and Rescue and Oregon Department of Transportation.

A spokesman at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center confirmed this morning that Williams remains in critical condition.

