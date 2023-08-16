VALE — A local superintendent will be serving on a statewide task force that was one of many carved out of Senate Bill 283 and passed by the 2023 Oregon Legislature.
Vale School District Superintendent Alisha McBride was selected as one of the 10 public members for the Task Force on Statewide Educator Salary Schedules. The was announced on Monday by the House Speaker Dan Rayfield and Senate President Rob Wagner. The public members will work alongside two co-chairs, one from each chamber, who serve on an interim committee related to education. The notice did not state who the legislative members will be.
The state’s General Fund appropriation for the task force is $495,000 to the Legislative Policy and Research Committee.
Per SB 283, the task force will sunset on Dec. 31, 2024. It will have two main goals: To study the benefits and challenges of implementing a statewide salary schedule for educators in the state; and to propose such a schedule with regional differences.
In developing the salary schedule, the group will have several considerations to make. Among these is whether regional differences already established in the state’s minimum wage rate law will also work for a statewide schedule for educators. As it relates to minimum wage, there are three regions: Portland Metro, which is the highest-paid tier; Standard; and Nonurban Counties, such as Malheur County, in the lowest-paid tier.
In addition to considering and making recommendations regarding pay for student teachers, they will consider and make recommendations for educators and classified employees whose respective student caseload consists of 75% or more with individualized education program.
The group will have until Dec. 31 to submit a report with recommendations for legislation; but it will have until Sept. 15, 2024 to propose the statewide salary schedule for educators.
Members of the task force will be able to get staff support from the Legislative Policy and Research Director as well as assistance from all agencies of state government to the extent permitted in order to perform their duties. However, task force members will not be entitled to compensation or reimbursement for expenses, as they volunteer on the force.
In a phone interview this morning, McBride said she is excited to be selected for the position and to learn more about it. She has not even heard the official news from the state at this time, but is looking forward to finding out when those meetings will begin.
"This task force is very intriguing because of the concept of a statewide salary schedule," McBride said. "I have a lot to learn about that role."
She said she did not apply for the role, but knew that her name was presented as a possible member of the task force as someone had asked her if she would consider serving if nominated.
"I said I would because I have a passion for growing our educator workforce and ensuring educators in Oregon and across the nation are compensated for the outstanding work they do," McBride said. "We have a crisis in education with regards to a shortage in all teaching fields."
While she truly believes education is the best profession to pursue, she is fully aware that the "compensation needs to be motivating for college graduates who are investing in education to make a wage that aligns with that investment."
Her passion for growing highly skilled, qualified and passionate teachers was a motivator in the superintendent saying yes she would love to be considered.
McBride said that the Vale School District revamped its educator salary schedule last year through their collective bargaining process with their respective bargaining association.
In considering higher pay, they looked at Oregon By the Numbers, a report by the Ford Family Foundation. A factor they considered from the report was that the minimum income needed for a head of household in Malheur County to meet basic necessities is $50,000.
"In our traditional salary schedule, a first-year teacher was not making a salary adequate to meet the basic necessities in Malheur County," McBride said. "It was shocking."
As such, the district revamped its pay schedule to make it more competitive with the industry and to make it more appealing for those in Malheur County to know they can make a livable wage in the first year of being a teacher in the Vale School District.
