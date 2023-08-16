Editor's Note

This article has been updated since it was first published at 9 a.m. to include comments from Superintendent Alisha McBride.

VALE — A local superintendent will be serving on a statewide task force that was one of many carved out of Senate Bill 283 and passed by the 2023 Oregon Legislature.

Vale School District Superintendent Alisha McBride was selected as one of the 10 public members for the Task Force on Statewide Educator Salary Schedules. The was announced on Monday by the House Speaker Dan Rayfield and Senate President Rob Wagner. The public members will work alongside two co-chairs, one from each chamber, who serve on an interim committee related to education. The notice did not state who the legislative members will be.



