VALE — According to a COVID-19 news update received on Aug. 25, by Vale School District Superintendent Alisha McBride, she is concerned for the safety of the students, families, staff, and community. She is concerned about the recent increase in COVID-19 cases within the community. Although, she does state that, “at this time, there is no evidence that COVID-19 is spreading in our schools.”
Students are just days into their 2021-22 school year.
“After only four days of school, there are over 50 Vale School District students and staff members in quarantine due to COVID-19,” she said.
McBride said those people have either tested positive or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and said while there was no evidence the cases were linked to spreading in the school, action could prevent further spread.
“If we do not act now, it is possible that our children will be forced into distance learning shortly after the school year begins,” she said.
McBride said her goal is to do everything she can to ensure that the students have access to safe, in-person instruction, and extracurricular activities for the entire school year. Subsequently, she had asked the community to assist her in keeping the students in classrooms.
She asks parents to not send their children to school if they are sick, especially if the child has primary COVID-19 symptoms, including cough, fever, chills, shortness of breath, difficult breathing, or loss of taste and smell. In correlation, she asked the parents to encourage their children to wear face coverings when they are in school buildings.
“Face coverings are required for all students, staff, and visitors in Vale School District schools,” stated McBride.
Overall, the superintendent says she intends to do everything she can, in order to keep students safe and in classrooms for the 2021-22 school year.
