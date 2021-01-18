Vale sidewalk curb ramp upgrades start next week

Pedestrian curb ramps, such as the ones pictured here in Nyssa, getting upgraded this year, with work in Vale to begin the week of Jan. 25.

 Larry Meyer, file | The Argus Observer

VALE

The Oregon Department of Transportation’s contractor HP Civil, Inc. will begin installing construction signs in downtown Vale next week in preparation for a sidewalk curb ramp upgrade project. The work is part of a statewide program to bring existing sidewalk ramps up to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards. You can expect construction starting the week of Jan. 25, with sidewalk detours and possible lane restrictions at various areas along U.S. 26 and U.S. 20.

ADA accessible pedestrian detours will be marked during sidewalk closures. Temporary flaggers, signs and traffic cones will direct motorists and bicyclists through occasional lane closures. Work is scheduled to begin at U.S. 26 and Ellsworth Street, then move to U.S. 20, between 10th Street N and Viking Drive. Over 200 ramps will be constructed or upgraded.

Pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and all transportation system users are encouraged to watch for construction activities and plan extra travel time. All work is expected to be completed by November.

A similar project will be constructed in Nyssa later this winter or spring.

