Vale sidewalk curb ramp upgrades start next week

VALE
The Oregon Department of Transportation’s contractor HP Civil, Inc. will begin installing construction signs in downtown Vale next week in preparation for a sidewalk curb ramp upgrade project. The work is part of a statewide program to bring existing sidewalk ramps up to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards. You can expect construction starting the week of Jan. 25, with sidewalk detours and possible lane restrictions at various areas along U.S. 26 and U.S. 20.
ADA accessible pedestrian detours will be marked during sidewalk closures. Temporary flaggers, signs and traffic cones will direct motorists and bicyclists through occasional lane closures. Work is scheduled to begin at U.S. 26 and Ellsworth Street, then move to U.S. 20, between 10th Street N and Viking Drive. Over 200 ramps will be constructed or upgraded.
Pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and all transportation system users are encouraged to watch for construction activities and plan extra travel time. All work is expected to be completed by November.
A similar project will be constructed in Nyssa later this winter or spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.