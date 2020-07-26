VALE — The Vale Senior Citizen and Community Center will soon be the site of Vale’s newest mural, now that the Vale Senior Citizens have been approved for a grant from the Mildred and Donald Wood Family Charitable Trust to pay for the project.
According to a news release from the seniors, plans call for the mural to be placed on the north side of the Vale Senior center, facing A Street. The new mural will depict a quilt, and honor Pioneers ladies at the Senior Center.
From 1973 to about 1985, women at the center made nearly 800 quilts, some of which were sold across the country, as far away as New York and Pennsylvania. The artist and the quilt to be featured have been chosen and and it is hoped work will on the mural will begin in the near future. Senior Center members are working with Frank Yraguen and the Vale Heritage Reflections Mural Society in completing the info details.
According to an earlier Argus Observer story, there are now 30 murals and four sculptures in Vale, each depicting something of the history of the area.
The Reflections Mural Society began in 1992 and the first mural was “The New Arrivals,” painted by Don Gray, which shows pioneers on Keeney Pass and heading for Vale. The latest addition to the mural trail was added in the last part of the 2019-20 school year, before school’s were shuttered due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. That was inspired by a sixth-grade art class, and was the brainchild of then-Vale High School senior Brianna Beesley, who got the murals painted on the high school. The murals were made by local artists Erin Dentinger, Beth Wolfe and Sydney Bolyard.
Prior to this, a mural had not been added since 2010, and it was called “Added Horsepower in Vale.” It depicted the convergence of multiple historical modes of travel in Vale. Shown are a Buick roadsters young man on a bicycle and a horse and buggy.
