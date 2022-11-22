VALE — The city of Vale will be accessing the SAFER grant to fund new positions in its fire department as discussed at the most recent regularly scheduled meeting of the Vale City Council on Nov. 8.
The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grants are used to “provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations” in an effort to assist these departments in increasing or maintaining the number of trained firefighters “available in their communities” according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) website.
The SAFER grant will fund two full-time employees for up to three years. The main stipulation to this grant is that the city will then have to provide the funding to secure a fourth year of employment for these employees.
A letter of intent, received by Nov. 30, from the city council agreeing to these terms is necessary to apply for this grant.
During the discussion, it was noted that this grant can be split multiple ways, not just used to fund fire department employees.
A follow-up email from Vale City Manager Todd Fuller on Nov. 17 expressed the city’s intent in relation to “moving ahead with the application.” He was then asked if after the fourth year of employment for these employees if the city would seek funding again.
“If we are able, we will apply again,” said Fuller.
The FEMA website also states, “As of September 21, 2022, FEMA has made 118 awards totaling $360 million.”
