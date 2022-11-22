VALE — The city of Vale will be accessing the SAFER grant to fund new positions in its fire department as discussed at the most recent regularly scheduled meeting of the Vale City Council on Nov. 8.

The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grants are used to “provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations” in an effort to assist these departments in increasing or maintaining the number of trained firefighters “available in their communities” according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) website.



Tags

Load comments