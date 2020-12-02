VALE
With Malheur County being placed in the “extreme” risk category of Gov. Kate Brown’s updated statewide COVID-19 framework, Vale School District Superintendent Alisha McBride is reaching out to families to help with getting the county out of it and students back into the classroom.
In a letter to families on Tuesday, McBride announced that drive-up COVID-19 testing would be available this from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, in the parking lot near the tennis courts. The district is partnering with the Malheur County Health Department to provide this opportunity.
Sarah Poe, director for the health department, said in a phone interview on Tuesday that getting children back into class is a top priority.
“I’m frustrated we don’t have school in-person,” she said. “It’s causing a lot of hardships for school-aged children.”
She said the top way to get through this is to reduce the amount of spread.
As such, testing capacity is on the rise, she said.
Among pop-up events around the county during the month of December, there will be eight at schools that are not open to the community.
“They are targeted to those with limited in-person instruction,” she said.
This includes Vale School District, which will be the first school testing site of the month, according to Poe.
“We recognize that distance learning is challenging for students, families, and our staff,” wrote McBride. “Our top priority is to decrease the number of COVID-19 cases in Malheur County and return students to full on-site learning as quickly as possible.”
According to McBride, the aim is to help identify and isolate asymptomatic carriers of the virus over a period of six to eight weeks.
“Six to eight weeks may seem like a long time, but our original two-week shutdown in March has stretched into over eight months and as a united front, we have the ability to create positive change in the midst of this pandemic,” she wrote.
Rapid test results are to be available on a same-day basis, and tests are available at no cost.
“No insurance is needed, and symptoms are not necessary,” McBride noted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.