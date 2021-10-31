VALE — The Vale School Board of Directors met for the monthly board meeting on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. During the meeting, the board discussed a variety of topics, including the improvement of district grounds. Such improvements include the installation of new fire doors, perimeter fencing, new swing sets, a new patio area, and a plethora of HVAC units throughout Vale Elementary and Willowcreek Elementary Schools.
These upgrades have been a collaborative effort between the Vale School District, Willowcreek Community School Organization, Student Investment Account funds, a grant from the Wood Family Charitable Trust, and a donation from Farm Credit Services.
Student Investment Account funds were used to purchase and install new fire doors for classrooms at the Vale Elementary School, in addition to the installation of perimeter fencing at the Vale Elementary and Willowcreek Elementary Schools to improve campus safety and security.
Additionally, there has been a new swing set that has been purchased and installed at Vale Elementary School using the grant funds from the Wood Family Charitable Trust.
In relation, there has been a new swing set purchased and installed at Willowcreek Elementary School, in addition to concrete being poured for a new patio area, made possible by Vale School District, Willowcreek Community School Organization (CSO), a grant from the Wood Family Charitable Trust, and a donation from Farm Credit Services.
During the board meeting, it was mentioned, and later confirmed by McBride, that the Grounds and Maintenance Supervisor Quinn Mulvany has been showing the students how to lay sod and pour concrete throughout the process.
The District also used ESSER funds to install HVAC units in 18 different classrooms and the library at Vale Elementary School to improve classroom ventilation and air quality.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.