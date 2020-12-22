VALE
According to a Saturday newsletter from Vale School District Superintendent Alisha McBride, a special board meeting was held on Friday, during which the district’s Board of Directors approved a resolution, comprising three main components and requesting action from Gov. Kate Brown.
The three main points, according to McBride, that the resolution covers include reevaluating the metrics for reopening, putting the students’ welfare and education first and prioritizing a return to in-person learning.
As far as metrics go, the resolution cites the incorporation of scientific data that shows “school reopening has not resulted in increased community spread of COVID-19.”
The second component of the resolution is “put the welfare and education of the children first in Oregon …” The statement goes one to outline how to achieve this, including “adopting and enforcing measures to reduce community spread.” It was also noted that funding must also be made a priority due to the increases in costs associated with in-person education during the on-pandemic.
The third part of the resolution is “prioritize the return of all K-12 students to in-person learning.” This component including the establishment of science-based metrics that align with those of “many states and countries which have prioritized education first and foremost by reopening schools or delegating authority to local districts” to make the decision as to when students can return safely to school.
