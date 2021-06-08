VALE — With the end of the school year, and the students released for the remainder of the summer.
The next school year becomes the center of attention. Resulting in Vale School District releasing the 2021-22 school year calendar, according to a recent newsletter received by Alisha McBride.
The first day of the 2021-22 school year will be Aug. 20. The school year calendar has been posted on the Vale School District website, and they are currently accepting new registrations for resident and non-resident students for the upcoming school year.
Officials plan to return to a ‘normal’ instructional schedule, especially in grades seven through twelve, according to McBride. The school district is also bringing back the construction program at Vale High School and a new career -exploration course for the seventh- and eighth-grade students. In relation to the new programs, for the first time in over ten years, Vale School District will provide ‘vocal music instruction’ for the elementary school students. Vale School District is currently accepting applications for this position.
The Vale School District is planning on a structured 2021-22 school year. McBride states that, “Now that the 2020-2021 school year has concluded, we are optimistic that we will have a more “normal” 2021-22 school year. When final guidance from the Oregon Department of Education is released in July, we will communicate final plans for the upcoming school year.”
