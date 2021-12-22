VALE - On Dec. 8, the Vale School Board of Directors met for its monthly school board meeting at Vale Elementary School. Throughout the meeting, the board members discussed a plethora of important issues, including career exploration classes, test-to-stay protocol, Malheur County board training, among other important topics.
Board members were presented with a multitude of proposed policy updates from the Oregon School Boards Association. As a result, Superintendent Alisha McBride split the large number of policies into three separate portions to present to the board over the course of the next few monthly meetings.
Consequently, the board members were presented with the first portion of policies during the Nov. meeting for the first reading, including policies AC — Nondiscrimination, JB — Equal Educational Opportunity, BBAA — Individual Board Member’s Authority and Responsibilities, CM — Compliance and Reporting Standards, DJC — Bidding Requirements, GBA — Equal Employment Opportunity, GBEA — Workplace Harassment, IB — Freedom of Expression, IIA — Instructional Resources/Instructional Materials, IJ — School Counseling Program, JECB — Admission of Nonresident Students, and ACB — Every Student Belongs.
In the Dec. meeting, the board was presented with another group of policies for their first reading, along with unanimously passing the initial set of policies presented to them during the Nov. meeting.
A second reading of the next set of policies is set to take place at the board’s meeting in January.
