This rock sits in front of the Vale Elementary School, where the Vale School Board meets in the conference room the second Wednesday of each month. A special meeting is planned at 4 p.m. Monday regarding policies that relate to religion.
VALE — Vale School Board of Directors is ready to revisit two of its policies regarding religion and is holding a special meeting on Monday to do so. The meeting will be a work session and will begin at 4 p.m. in the multipurpose room at Vale Elementary School.
The work session is a follow-up to action taken by the board following an executive session on Dec. 9. During that meeting, the board found that no district policies were violated by the Vale Elementary Principal or the School District Superintendent in removing the word “Christmas” as well as a secular song, “Joy to the World,” from the school’s holiday concert.
At the same time, the board tabled two policies that were in question by parents who had made the complaints. Those policies are IGAC — Religion, and Schools; and IGAC-AR — Recognition of Religious Beliefs and Customs, until the January meeting.
In the December meeting, Board Chairman Jason Chamberlain discussed the possibility of having a committee assist in selecting the songs for the Vale Elementary School holiday performance moving forward.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.