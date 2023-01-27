School board holds special session for policies on religion

This rock sits in front of the Vale Elementary School, where the Vale School Board meets in the conference room the second Wednesday of each month. A special meeting is planned at 4 p.m. Monday regarding policies that relate to religion.

VALE — Vale School Board of Directors is ready to revisit two of its policies regarding religion and is holding a special meeting on Monday to do so. The meeting will be a work session and will begin at 4 p.m. in the multipurpose room at Vale Elementary School.

The work session is a follow-up to action taken by the board following an executive session on Dec. 9. During that meeting, the board found that no district policies were violated by the Vale Elementary Principal or the School District Superintendent in removing the word “Christmas” as well as a secular song, “Joy to the World,” from the school’s holiday concert.



