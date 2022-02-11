Board of Directors look over a multitude of policies

This rock sits in front of the Vale Elementary School and School District office.

 Argus Observer, file

VALE — Earlier this week, on Feb. 9, the Vale School District Board of Directors met for its monthly school board meeting at the Vale Elementary School. Throughout the meeting, the board members discussed a large number of various topics, including a multitude of policies, ESD Local Service Plan 2022-23, the opportunity of having a student resource officer, and many other important topics.

Board members Darlene McConnell, Ryan Bates, and Vice-Chairman Jason Chamberlain were in attendance.

During the meeting, the board adopted a total of 13 policies regarding various situations, concluding the final segment of the large number of policies presented to the board by the Oregon School Boards Associations, OSBA.

The adopted policies include BD/BDA — Board Meetings, BDDH — Public Comment at Board Meetings, IA — Instructional Goals, IGBI — Bilingual Education, IKF — Graduation Requirements, IL — Assessment Program, IGBHA — Alternative Education Programs, IGDJ — Interscholastic Activities, IKFB — Graduation Exercises, JFC — Student Conduct, JFCF — Hazing, Harassment, Intimidation, Bullying, Menacing, Cyberbullying, Teen Dating Violence, or Domestic Violence — student, JFCJ — Weapons in School, and KGBB — Firearms Prohibited.

The board adopted the policies in a unanimous decision.

The next board meeting will be held on Mar. 9, at the Vale Elementary School, starting at 7 p.m.

