VALE
It’s an on again, off again, on again scenario, as the Vale Swimming Pool is open again in the midst of the pandemic. The first day was Tuesday.
Interim City Manager Katy Lamb made the announcement during the Vale City Council Tuesday evening. Lamb said today she had received the call from Gov. Kate Brown on Friday regarding the change.
“She just deemed that Phase 1 allowed swimming pools,” Lamb said.
Due to COVID-19, the pool was not open until June 17, well into the season, when Malheur County entered Phase 2 of reopening, which has less restrictions for public gathering. However, the pool was closed again Aug. 17 when the county was put back into Phase 1, which did not allow for swimming pools to be open.
The pool will be open 4 to 5 p.m. for lap swim from 5 to 7 p.m., for general swim from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and for lap swim from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
But, Lamb said she had received permission from Gov. Kate Brown to reopen the pool even though the county is still in Phase 1.
The pool will tentatively close in early October. Lamb said lifeguards were available for the extended season.
The pool normally stays open until mid-September for aerobics.
The hours are 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and normal summer hours for Saturday.
The Argus Observer contacted the governor’s office this morning to find out why she lifted the closure for the Vale Pool were not successful.
According to information from the governor’s office, the Vale pool is governed by guidance for licensed swimming pools, which in a link sent to the Argus, appears to be part of a Phase 1 and Phase 2 update to Brown’s executive order, dated Monday, the Labor Day holiday.
It is noteworthy that the cumulative positive rate is listed at 22.5% — more than 4 times higher than the goal of less than 5%.
