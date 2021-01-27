VALE
The Vale City Council picked a familiar face to be the new City Manager Tuesday at its second meeting of the month.
The council hired one of its own, Todd Fuller, 51, to replace Russell Kirkpatrick who had worked just a short time last year before resigning and Katy Lamb, who filled the position until another person was hired. The remaining council members set his salary at $72,500. Fuller will start in his new job March 1.
Fuller was just re-elected to the Vale City Council in the November General Election, having served on the council since 2019.
According to information provided when he ran in the election, Fuller is active in the high school with various events, has helped with Cycle Oregon and Special Olympics.
He said infrastructure and economic development are topics that continue to surface from the Vale citizens. “Groups like the Vale Community Coalition are stepping up to work with the city on projects to give citizens more opportunities for outdoor activities.”
Lamb said there were 10 applicants for the position and with the council interviewing five.
