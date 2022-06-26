Vale — The city of Vale’s annual 4th of July Rodeo is an event which has been entertaining crowds for 107 years with roping, barrel racing, mutton busting, bull riding and more.
This year, the Rodeo Selection Committee chose David and Bonnie Westerberg to serve as Grand Marshals.
The public can meet the Westerbergs during a rodeo week kick-off event on Wednesday. There will be a community barbecue honoring the couple at 6 p.m. at Wadleigh Park, 300 Main St. S. The cost will be $5 per person, with ages 5 and younger being free. There will be hamburgers, hot dogs and chorizos. This year’s rodeo queen contestants will also be at the barbecue.
Two nominations were received by the committee recommending the Westerbergs for that role in this year’s festivities.
The first nomination was from Theresa Meiwald, who wrote of how previous Grand Marshals have “been instrumental to the sport of rodeo.” She went on to note that she feels “there is more to our small town celebration than just the rodeo we all love.”
Meiwald went on to describe how the Westerbergs were very active in education with David serving as a biology teacher and Bonnie serving as a substitute teacher before taking on the role of a teacher’s aid. Meiwald highlighted many contributions the couple has made to the community in addition to their commitment to education, including David serving on the Producer’s Livestock Marketing Board of Directors, the Malheur County Fair Board, the Treasure Valley Community College board of advisors “and continues to be an active participant at the Jr. Livestock auction each year.” He currently serves on the Malheur ESD Board.
Bonnie has served a member and the chairperson of the Vale Union High School board and spent twelve years as a 4H Club leader.
Meiwald said that if being instrumental in rodeo is part of the selection criteria, then the Westerbergs “have met that requirement as well.”
The next nomination letter came from Theresa Hood, who said her dad should be considered for this role due to “his involvement in Vale’s past, present and future.”
She spoke of how growing up, her dad was “often attending various meetings” including church, the TVCC board, the Vale Rural Fire Department and more.
“Dave’s interest in the future of our community is very real. His love and concerns for Vale and its citizens has led him to his interest in helping to shape the future of the area,” she wrote.
Both letters took special care to note the Westerberg’s loyalty to the Minnesota Vikings.
The newspaper reached out to the Westerbergs themselves to get their reactions to the announcement that they would be this year’s honorees.
In a phone interview on June 24, Bonnie Westerberg shared her thoughts on being one of the two Grand Marshals.
“We’re awed and honored,” she said.
When asked if this came a surprise, Bonnie answered “Yes, definitely!” She went on to describe how “excited” they both are to participate and how they’re “looking forward to the week.”
The newspaper also reached out to Don Hodge, Chairman of the Rodeo Selection Committee, who said he knows the Westerbergs personally and had an official comment to submit on behalf of the selection committee, saying “They’re an excellent choice, they’ve been a big part of the community for thirty years.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.