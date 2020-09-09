VALE
After months of meeting via Zoom, the Vale School District Board of Directors will be returning to physical meetings, with the first one starting tonight.
With the school year started, schools in Oregon are allowed to have gatherings in their buildings as long as they meet certain social distancing guidelines.
For the time being, meetings of the Vale School Board will take place in the elementary school gymnasium. This mirrors the format that Adrian School District had been using over the summer. Adrian School District has been holding meetings in the old high school gym with seats spaced out 6 feet and each board member getting their own table. There was limited attendance for the Adrian meeting and there was a sign-in sheet for contact tracing.
Ontario and Nyssa school districts will not be returning to in-person meetings this month.
Ontario has been holding Zoom meetings with a small group attending physically in the school district office. Nyssa has been holding meetings for the board members in the school district office, which the public is allowed to watch via Zoom.
What’s coming
The Vale School Board will be meeting tonight, with the board scheduled to look over multiple policies.
Also, Vale Superintendent Alisha McBride is scheduled to give her monthly update on multiple projects around the district, including the well at Willowcreek Elementary School, the kitchen at the high school and the meal program.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
The Adrian School Board will be meeting on Thursday night at 8 p.m.
The board’s agenda shows that the board is scheduled to vote on a staff hire. Not on the agenda is the board discussing taking legal action against the Oregon Department of Education, which was a topic of discussion at the Aug. 13 meeting brought up by board member Jake Speelmon.
Speelmon said he would like to find legal counsel with the goal of having the Adrian School Board suing ODE for “failing to allow [the board] to provide an adequate education to the students in [Adrian School District].”
Speelmon added that he is worried that being forced into comprehensive distance learning will mean a lot of students (like English Language Learners and those on Individualized Education Programs) will be left behind, even if they are allowed to come to school in small groups.
There is no executive session posted on the agenda.
The next meeting of the Nyssa School Board is scheduled for Monday night. Ontario School Board will be meeting on Sept. 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.