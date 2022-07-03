Vale residents to see fire protection fees on utility bills

VALE — City Ordinance 890, Vale’s residential fire protection surcharge, was adopted Tuesday night following a unanimous roll-call vote at the Vale City Council meeting, which will trigger fees for residents and businesses on their next utility bills, as an emergency declaration was part of the law. Prior to this, residents in Vale city limits did not have to pay fees for fire calls.
The decision followed a lengthy discussion by the council and staff at the Tuesday night meeting and culminates months of discussions between council and the fire department. The Vale community participated in a public hearing at the council’s April 26 regular meeting resulting in no action at that time. City Manager Todd Fuller said that the meeting was well-attended and that most of the attendees did not speak for or against the fees, but rather requested more information.
At the June 28 meeting, the ordinance was read in full and seeks to “establish a fire protection surcharge” using the “utility billing mechanisms of the city” to collect these fees. The new ordinance establishes an additional Chapter 19 under Section 1 of Vale City Code to include the provisions of this ordinance and to declare an emergency. The wording of the ordinance states that teh addition is for adding assurance to public safety through securing “a well-functioning and well-equipped fire department,” and stresses the need for “emergency preparedness.”
The fire department ladder truck which was purchased in 2010 using state surplus, is now 37 years old and is said to have a number of mechanical issues in addition to being non-compliant with National Fire Protection Association standards. Vale Mayor Tom Vialpando, in responding to the department’s outdated equipment said that the “current funding is inadequate” and that the city needs to take appropriate measures.”
The Fire Protection Surcharge Act, attached as Exhibit A in the ordinance, is adopted into Vale City Code upon approval and is set to take immediate effect due to the “emergency clause” contacted within Section 3 of city code.
‘Shelling money out for public safety’
With no members of the public present to speak about the measure, the council engaged in a discussion of whether to adopt the ordinance.
Councilor Janeille Bennett said she “one hundred precent agrees” the city needs a fire department, but what she had heard from her constituents is that they “want to put it to a vote.” She reiterated that she was not against the proposal and asked if the city has “exhausted every way” to find the way to fund the fire department not using this surcharge.
Bennett suggested holding off on a vote until after she was able to talk with her constituents.
Councilor Derrick Peasley stated that the concerns he’s been hearing has involved “water usage charge concerns.”
Surprised to “not see people here tonight” was Councilor Leighton Keller who reminded the council that the city “makes no revenue” and “it can’t charge” for going out on a call if no one pays their dues. The city is still “shelling money out for public safety.” He said that people want the protection and public safety that comes with a functioning fire department, however it seems no one wants to pay for it.
“Every time the fire engines roll, we lose money,” said Keller.
Vale City Recorder Marea Hartwell informed the council that the average fire call costs the city approximately $9,000 and this is without “manpower” and that every call requires an employee to monitor water levels for the city during the call.
Phillips said that she feels it is important to provide facts to the community that support the council’s reasoning in supporting Ordinance 890 and “this is why we supported it, for all of these very valid reasons.”
Bennett asked how “does another small town like ours do it” in terms of funding their fire departments, to which the mayor supplied a response, saying that other communities have funds for it.
“This honestly should have been done a long time ago,” stated Vialpando, “When we went from all volunteers to having paid employees.” He went on to say how this should have been addressed at that point.
Chief Tolman explains
Vale Fire and Ambulance Chief Jess Tolman previously told the Argus that the plan was to be able to put this ordinance in place “that will allow us to create enough funding to start leasing a ladder truck by this year summer or fall.”
“I think it would be extremely good,” he said. “We did a survey, the results were pretty positive… a lot of support for it. “I’m really excited to finally able to get some equipment replaced and get back into this time era and not back in the 70s. The NFCA is coming out all time with new safety regulations and it’s hard for a full-time department like Portland to keep up with, let alone us.”
As to the increase of fees in future years, Tolman previously stated that the rate was expected to go up to $15 per month for the second year, and $20 per month in the third year, capping at that amount.
For businesses, he said, the standard would only be that those with one city water allotment would be charged $35 per month. Those with more than one, would be capped at five and be charged $20 per month for each, per water allotment. As such, some businesses could pay as much as $100 per month.
Interest rate
Fielding questions from Councilors Peasley and Phillips, Vale City Attorney Jake Conde informed the council that if a vote was to be taken on this matter without being unanimous or without having a sufficient quorum, then the proposal would have to be reintroduced in two weeks at the next regular city council meeting, or at a later date, and a second vote would have to be taken. Another option Conde said the council could motion to have the vote postponed.
Fuller told the council that not acting on this proposal could possibly affect the interest rate the city was quoted as the current bid for equipment is only good through the end of June and that interest rate initially quoted would not have to be honored and could raise the overall equipment cost for city, costing more money over a long period of time.
Bennett, following discussion, expressed concern over the city losing out on the fixed interest rate for new equipment, a sentiment that was echoed by other members of the council as well as members of the city staff. Phillips said that a higher interest rate could save the city thousands of dollars over the life of the financing agreement.
Peasley said that if the city has a higher quality of equipment, it could possibly attract more volunteers to the fire department.
Wants vs. needs
As a way to address the budgetary needs of the fire department, Fuller said the council will need to “cut the wants, not the needs.”
He listed some of the community perks that would be impacted if funds were to be moved to supplement the fire department including the swimming pool and the library, the latter of which some residents use to access the internet.
“What do we have to cut?” asked Fuller.
Vialpando wanted to remind the council about the recommendations of city staff as it relates to the current state of affairs with the city’s fire department.
“Your city manager and bookkeeper are telling you it’s not fiscally sustainable,” stated Vialpando.
Concerns that Phillips had included constituents’ fears that the fees will continue to increase with each year, as opposed to capping off at $20 per month after the third year. She said that what the council has to work with regarding the fire department is “a pretty good plan” and said “we need to start” as the fees that are being imposed as “less than neighboring communities.”
Fuller had previously explained to the newspaper that the city does not currently have the money to set aside for a new truck which would cost $1,000,000.
Vialpando said that the vote on this ordinance will “affect the city for a long time” and if the city chooses not to address the fire department funding now, he didn’t want to be “that person in fifteen years” telling citizens that “we used to have a fire department.”
Councilor Keller addressed the council saying that as council members, the people of Vale “voted us in to make the right decision.” He made the motion to accept Ordinance 890 with Peasley seconding the motion.
Members of the council and the mayor made a specific point to commend all the citizens who had spoken either for or against the proposal and given their feedback. Vialpando had a commendation of his own for the council and staff, saying, “I appreciate everyone’s honest opinion.”
Phillips also added that she appreciated how “we can talk as a council.”
Leslie Thompson contributed to this story.
