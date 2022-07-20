Vale receives $400K in grant money to improve housing conditions for local homeowners

VALE — The City of Vale is the newest recipient of a community development block grant in the amount of $400,000. According to information from the state entity which awarded the grant, due to an intergovernmental agreement people who live in Vale, Nyssa and Ontario can benefit.
Vale City Manager Todd Fuller explained how “people can apply to rehabilitate houses and properties” including, but not limited to, improvements such as “weather-proofing” existing structures. He said how these grants are for the purpose of improving properties that are already in the city, and are not intended for new construction projects.
Oregon Business Development Department explains more about grant eligibility on its official website, Business Oregon. It states that non-metropolitan cities and counties in rural Oregon can apply for and receive grants. Oregon tribes, and urban cities and counties that receive funds directly from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development are not eligible.“
An official statement from Fuller posted to Vale’s website on Feb. 8 announced that the city was eligible “to apply for a 2022 Community Development Block Grant from the Business Oregon.” He went on to explain that the funds from CDBG grants come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Fuller said the grants can be applied to “public facilities and housing improvements” and are focused on people of “low or moderate incomes.” A public hearing was held on Feb. 8 at Vale City Hall to “obtain citizen views and to respond to questions and comments” pertaining to needs in the community, particularly “community development and housing needs.”
It was estimated that, if received, the grant amount would “benefit at least 40 persons, of whom 100% will be low or moderate income.”
Non-metropolitan cities and counties in Oregon will be awarded approximately $12 million this year. Fuller noted in his statement that “the maximum grant that a city or county can receive is $400,000.”
According to the news release from Business Oregon regarding the award, “The City of Vale’s Residential Housing Rehabilitation Type II grant will provide needed funding (not otherwise available) for up to 25 low to moderate income families.”
These funds will be available “to alleviate sub-standard conditions” and also be used to “provide affordable, safe and sanitary housing for homeowners, who own their home and property and occupy their homes. Mobile homes can be rehabilitated if newer than 1977 and in a park.
The grant is intended for making home improvements that make homes in the area safer and more energy efficient in addition to other ways of enhancing basic livability. Repairs that can be considered and not limited to are: plumbing, electrical, water/sewer lines, insulation, weatherization, roofing, windows, doors, and handicap accessibility.
The administering entity for this grant is Community in Action and “wait list forms are available” on the organization’s website at www.communityinaction.info or in person at Vale City Hall at 150 Longfellow St N in Vale.
