VALE — City of Vale Mayor Tom Vialpando during the council meeting on Feb. 22 appointed seven members to the newly formed Special Committee for Ordinance Book Review [code enforcement].
Members of the committee include Vialpando, as chairman, City Manager Todd Fuller, Vale Fire Chief Jess Tolman, Vale Ordinance Officer Sandy Cunha, Vale City Councilor Derrick Peasley, builder/contractor Scott Kelso, local real estate agent Krystal Stewart and citizen Jeramiah Strohmeyer.
Vialpando told the City Council that he would like to meet once a month to go over one chapter. Unless the chapter being reviewed was long, he said, then the committee would split it up into two meetings.
Vialpando said the committee would review the city code in its entirety chapter by chapter, then provide recommendations and revisions to the council.
Revisions can include removing unnecessary chapters, revising current code to modern day standards and recommending new ideas to the City Council.
Peasley volunteered to represent the council on the committee and Council President Leighton Keller offered to be an alternate if Peasley was unable to make it to a meeting.
Vialpando appointed himself to be the chairman of the committee.
The council did not set a date on when the first meeting of the committee will be held.
The next Vale City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St. N.
