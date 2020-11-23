VALE Nearly a year after poaching a trophy sized mule deer in eastern Oregon’s Beulah unit, a Vale man pleaded guilty to the crime. In addition to forfeiting his bow and paying fines and restitution, the man will have to spend 48 hours talking about the risks of poaching to students in hunter education.
According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Game, the crime was reported last year, but officials did not have a suspect in the case until this year, when someone called the Turn in Poachers tip hotline to report who allegedly shot the dear.
According to the tipper, Garrett Harris, 22, was the responsible party. OSP troopers tried to contact Harris after the initial report but were unable to locate him, according to the news release.
According to the release, Harris was finally found on June 16, during a traffic stop on Highway 26 by OSP Fish and Wildlife Sgt. Erich Timko, who was returning from a Magone Lake patrol. Harris was driving.
“When Timko realized he had apprehended the wildlife crime suspect, he asked Harris about his hunting exploits,” reads the release. “Harris eventually confessed to shooting the mule deer.”
Timko says Harris shot the buck with his bow, which wounded it. The deer then crossed onto adjacent property for which Harris did not have permission to enter, so he left it to die. When he returned the following day to retrieve the deer, coyotes had gotten to it, according to the release. He removed the head and left the remainder of the animal to waste. Then he hid the head on a family member’s property, where OPS troopers were eventually able to retrieve the head.
Harris appeared in Malheur County Court on Oct. 31 and pleaded guilty to criminal unlawful take of buck deer and waste of game mammal.
According to the news release, Malheur County Assistant District Attorney Nathaniel Rupp sought to make the punishment fit the crime. Harris was sentenced to community service time talking to hunter educations students about the perils of poaching. He will spend 48 hours conducting speaking engagements while he ponders his loss of hunting privileges for two years, forfeiture of his bow and $1,100 in fines and restitutions. Of that, $1,000 will go directly to the Turn In Poachers (TIP) Line rewards fund with the Oregon Hunters Association.
This was Rupp’s first time prosecuting a wildlife crime before, according to the news release.
“I think the anti-poaching program set up by the legislature is a great program,” Rupp said in the news release. “Sergeant Timko was really helpful to the prosecution side for deciding an acceptable guilty plea. He also helped our office to prosecute a poaching case.”
Rupp says the community service will not only educate the public but will be “definitely helpful for the defendant. And it educates the public on what not to do.”
Timko said it is not the first time in his career he has seen a simple traffic stop lead to uncovering a wildlife crime.
“We all make mistakes in life and a lot of our character develops from our accountability and improvement from those mistakes,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.