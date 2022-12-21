VALE — Where can you go to get “turkey, roast beef [and] ham” with all of the fixings on Christmas?
The Vale Community Dinner will be served up for free on Sunday. It will be from noon to 2 p.m. at Vale Elementary, 403 E Street W..
VALE — Where can you go to get “turkey, roast beef [and] ham” with all of the fixings on Christmas?
The Vale Community Dinner will be served up for free on Sunday. It will be from noon to 2 p.m. at Vale Elementary, 403 E Street W..
Coordinator Cathy Zacharias provided additional details about the dinner in a phone interview on Tuesday. She said volunteers are planning for “approximately the same number” of attendees as they had with the community Thanksgiving dinner in November. For that, 150 people showed up.
Zacharias said people can dine in or get a take-out container full of food.
She clarified that there is “not one single agency that’s putting it together.” Rather, the free community meal is the result of the effort of many different entities and volunteers.
“It really is a community effort,” explained Zacharias.
She said that she is part of group of community volunteers who collectively call themselves the “Community Dinner Group.” Those people are the ones who come together to coordinate the free community meals. Members of the group have different resources that they are willing to lend to the cause.
“We just pooled our resources,” said Zacharias.
She described how much of the financial backing came from money awarded to the food pantry through the Oregon Food Bank’s FEAST grant program. This program is for use in community food distribution projects.
Zacharias said that there were funds left over from that grant that allowed them to have a community dinner such as this.
“Everybody is just kind of coming together,” she said.
While there was grant money to cover this year’s event, Zacharias said that the food pantry is accepting donations. She added that donations are not expected, "but they always help.”
Those interested in making donations can contact Zacharias at the pantry at (541) 881-7622. From there, she will provide various options for donations including electronic payments through Zelle, a digital payment network company.
The Vale Community Christmas Dinner is free of charge and anyone is encouraged to stop by for a bite and some social interaction.
“We don’t want [people] home alone on Christmas or Thanksgiving,” said Zacharias.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.