Thanksgiving Feast in Vale

This year's Vale Thanksgiving Community Dinner, pictured here, served approximately 122 people with "about 18 take outs" on Nov. 24. Another free community meal is planned for Christmas on Sunday. It will be served from noon to 2 p.m. at Vale Elementary, 403 E St. W., Vale.

VALE — Where can you go to get “turkey, roast beef [and] ham” with all of the fixings on Christmas?

The Vale Community Dinner will be served up for free on Sunday. It will be  from noon to 2 p.m. at Vale Elementary, 403 E Street W..



