VALE — On Monday the Ontario Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5452 presented a certificate to Vale High School senior Kailey M. McGourty for being “An Outstanding Spokesperson For Freedom,” in their Voice of Democracy Contest.
McGourty won first place in District 6 essay contest in Malheur County and will receive a $500 scholarship.
McGourty also placed second in the statewide competition and will receive a $1,800 scholarship.
The theme for this year’s essay contest was “America Where Do We Go From Here.”
Other winners included Vale High School students John B. Wolfe, Helen Z. Silva, Jessica M. Arrida, and Ontario High School student Courtney Brown.
Below is McGourty’s essay:
“America, where do we go from here?”
That is a great and very challenging question without a simple answer.
My perspective on this question comes from my rural upbringing where my father is a fourth-generation farmer, my mother is a nurse, and my grandfather owns a feed and seed store that has been in the family since 1938.
I have worked at the feed store where customers frequently discuss issues and banter about various topics. I have listened to numerous life experiences, journeys, or “road trips”.
On-road trips, most people are excited and eager with no thought of turning around and going home upon encountering a hurdle.
However, more people seem to be giving up and going home.
Our nation appears to lack the passion and values that were once instilled in all Americans.
I learned early the importance of working hard while sitting long hours on a John Deere tractor and carefully tending the crops.
Sometimes we had a crop failure, market drop, or livestock sickness.
That did not sway our passion or make us change course.
We worked longer and harder. Thus, the desire to succeed was embedded in me.
I feel fortunate to have these core values to contribute to the United States which include the unity of our citizens, honor in life, and the faith of the American people.
Over the years, honor has become less noticeable as Americans appear to have less respect and esteem in our country.
Why is the respect of one’s country becoming “uncool” or “untrendy?”
What happened to respect, justice, dignity, perseverance, liberty, or the faith of the American people?
It is time to regain the honor and pride that was once cherished among us all.
What is honor to me?
Honor is respect, it is doing good deeds when no one is looking, and it is thanking those who have given so much to our great country.
It is time to thank a veteran, a farmer, a store clerk, a nurse, a production worker, and all the hardworking people who are the backbone of this nation.
We must honor and respect the people who are fighting for our rights and civil liberties for which our forefathers fought so hard.
To live in America is a privilege.
People are begging to become citizens of our country, and yet some people in our nation have failed to recognize this greatness.
We need to join together to regain the glorious right of liberty and honor for our great nation.
It is time to unite.
Instead of focusing on what divides us, we must focus on what unites us.
When we faced recent catastrophes such as wildfires and hurricanes, neighbors from all walks of life joined together to help each other.
Sadly, it shouldn’t take a force of nature to show compassion towards our fellow Americans.
We have revealed our best selves in these times of need that we are better than the bickering individuals we sometimes portray.
Martin Luther King Jr. once reflected on the direction that he thought America should go:
“I must confess, my friends, the road ahead will not always be smooth.There will still be rocky places of frustration and meandering points of bewilderment. There will be inevitable setbacks here and there… Difficult and painful as it is, we must walk on in the days ahead with an audacious faith in the future” (as cited in Gallardo, 2013, 1).
This entire past year and a half has been full of shattered dreams and inevitable setbacks, but that doesn’t mean we have to allow our future to become molded from the frustrations of the past.
America must step up, go forward, and regain the unity, passion, and commitment that our great people possess.
Every single person in this world has worth and has something to contribute to society.
Our backgrounds, racial identities, and religious affiliations may be different, but in the end, we are all Americans.
As our country slowly returns to pre-pandemic status, we have an opportunity for a new direction. It is not the time to step on the brake, stall, or spin our wheels.
It is time to pull together and step on the gas towards unity.
In order to achieve unity, Americans should rely on faith.
To me, having faith means trusting in oneself, being courageous, and listening to one another.
First Corinthians 16:13 states:
“Be on guard. Stand firm in the faith. Be courageous. Be strong.”
Faith is not purely motivated by religious ideas, but faith is backed by a long-standing hope and expectation in democracy.
The expectation that comes with being an American.
An expectation of unity, determination, and the love of one’s country.
Nowadays, our American faith is lacking a common goal.
People would rather criticize each other for a difference of opinion than listen with an open mind.
It is time to open our hearts to one another and reflect upon these messages with an open mind and attitude.
It is time to think of and act for our great nation, in word and deed. It is time to restore our honor in the country, unite, and act with faith.
Our veterans joined together for the good of America; we can too.
As our veterans and older generations present the keys and roadmap of success to my younger generation, hopefully, we will not get stuck in a rut or run out of gas.
We should not squander opportunities available in this amazing country, so get engaged, America, because the possibilities on this road trip are endless.
For more information on the Voice of Democracy Contest go to https://bit.ly/3uzXjuR
