Sandijean Fuson, president of the Drexel H. Foundation, an art-based nonprofit geared toward youth in the area, looks at artwork with Vale freshman Sarah Hines, who drew the flowers at top right during an open house in May of 2018. The Vale High School student art show will return in April. This time it will be at Vale City Hall, with an open house and award ceremony on April 5.
VALE — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Vale High School Student Art Show will return in April.
Students who are enrolled in art at the high school will submit their best artworks created during the 2021-22 school year in the hopes of being recognized for their creativity and artistic talent.
In addition to a Best of Show award, each grade level will have first-, second-, and third-place winners.
A handful of other awards will also be presented during a public open house and awards ceremony at 6:30 p.m. April 5. Among those awards are memorial awards honoring Lee McBride and Billie Frost.
McBride was an enthusiastic supporter of the arts, and Frost was a long-time fine arts teacher at Vale School District.
“As we know, VHS students are incredible athletes, auto technicians, ag enthusiasts and robotic masterminds — but, we also have some massively talented, creative and artistic VHS students,” said Kacie Shaffer, VHS Fine Arts Educator, in a news release about the art show.
Students’ works of art will be on display in an exhibit at Vale City Hall from April 1-22. It will showcase about 75 different artworks. Visitors are welcome to view the exhibit during City Hall’s regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
