VALE — U.S. Olympian Bella Sims is making a stop at the Vale City Pool on Friday for an event dubbed Dream Big Day. Free swimming will be offered to commemorate Sims receiving a “gold medal from the 2022 World Swimming Championships,” according to a flyer for the event. There is a maximum occupancy of 100 people in the pool, so free swimming will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Sims will be promoting the Bella Sims Dream Big Swim Fund which helps to provide “opportunities to learn to swim for all kids.”
Sims is no stranger to Malheur County — she’s the granddaughter of Sherri and Dennis Hironaka, of Ontario.
Vale City Manager Todd Fuller in a phone interview on July 27 said that the fund was started by Hironaka and has a Facebook page that is described as being “used to share information that relates directly to the Dream Big Fund, ie opportunities at the pool, special events, fundraisers.” The page is also be used to “share Bella’s competitive swimming journey.”
She lives in Henderson, Nevada and is a member of the Sandpipers of Nevada, a competitive swim team in and around Las Vegas. Earlier this month, Sims was announced as one of 27 athletes who were selected to represent the United States at an event dubbed Duel in the Pool in Sydney, Australia from Aug. 19 to 21.
Sims is a U.S. Olympic silver medalist. She competed in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, which took place in 2021, and was part of the 4x200-meter freestyle relay team.
As for the future, she plans to make all of the 14 qualifying cuts in the 2024 Paris Olympic Trials.
According to information found on the website, www.teamusa.org, Sims began swimming at the age of 9.
The event in Vale will have merchandise for sale, a tote bag raffle and “games and races” that range from 25 cents to $1. There also will be Dream Big t-shirts available for purchase for $20 each.
Proceeds will benefit the Vale City Pool.
For those who want a photo to remember the event, free pictures with a life-size cutout of Bella will be available.
