Vale welcomes Olympic swimmer Bella Sims this Friday

U.S. Olympic athlete Bella Sims wears a huge smile during training with the U.S. swimming team in this courtesy photo from July 27, 2021.

 Photo courtesy of Sherri Sims

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

VALE — U.S. Olympian Bella Sims is making a stop at the Vale City Pool on Friday for an event dubbed Dream Big Day. Free swimming will be offered to commemorate Sims receiving a “gold medal from the 2022 World Swimming Championships,” according to a flyer for the event. There is a maximum occupancy of 100 people in the pool, so free swimming will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sims will be promoting the Bella Sims Dream Big Swim Fund which helps to provide “opportunities to learn to swim for all kids.”



Tags

Load comments