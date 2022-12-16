VALE — Airport expansion is on the horizon for Vale.
The Argus reached out to Vale City Manager Todd Fuller to find out about what is happening and what is being proposed at the Miller Memorial Airpark.
“The survey work includes location of controlling Monuments required to establish general site control. General site topography for design purposes and general office work necessary to support the survey activities. Total survey fee is $14,400 with EOBB covering $13,000. The survey work will help guide us as we prepare to lease ground for those who want to build hangers.” said Fuller in an email received on Dec. 13.
Shawna Peterson, executive director of Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Board, shared the city’s application in an email received on Dec. 14 saying “this project appealed to the Border Board” due to the information provided in the application.
“The board was also pleased with the many letters of support included with the application,” noted Peterson.
Some of the application questions pertained to how the proposed project will address an “opportunity or ongoing need in the Border Region.”
The response to this question stated that Miller Memorial Airpark, south of Vale at 3800 Airport Rd., is situated to provide “access to the Vale area for pilots from the local area” but also to out-of-state travelers. Also highlighted is how the city has “local pilots eager to offer flight training out of Vale.”
“Business and tourism go hand in hand and the airport is a great opportunity to expand these footprints,” the statement further says.
The need description outlined in the application for this project expresses how the Airpark “generates very little income” as there are only two aerial operators who lease land at present. “Adding leases for hangars provides another source of income but also brings in more traffic to the airpark which in turn brings in revenue to the local economy” and this can only be done once the requested work has been performed at the site. This proposed project “provides the starting point for growth and increased traffic through the airport.”
Success of the proposal will be measured by “the addition of hangars, flight training school, increased traffic in and out of the airpark” coupled with an increase of events related to the airport. In the application, it is stated that this increase in revenue “will be used for future airport improvements.”
Upon finishing the work of the proposed project, potential lessees will be able to “develop their property with a hangar.” These hangars will stay as a “permanent fixture” at the airpark, though these structures’ development “is at the expense of the lessee” with the city “planning to offer long term leases of at least 10 years.”
Peterson said in a follow-up email received on Dec. 15, that “for the existing opportunities, the incentive and loan programs are always open,” however for grants, there is a cycle these follow.
The grants are on the following schedule, which translates into application review and award decisions in May and November of each year. The grant funds are distributed within a month of approval, she said.
During its meeting on Tuesday, the Vale City Council formally accepted the grant funds.
