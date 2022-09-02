VALE — Wednesday Aug. 31 will mark “a milestone for Vale” according to a news release from Vale Fire/EMS Chief Jess Tolman received on Aug. 10 announcing a new ladder truck for the city and a commemoration ceremony to welcome it.
The Ladder Truck Push In is a ceremony that dates back to a time when “fire equipment was horse drawn” and firefighters had to physically push the engines back into the station at the end of a call, hence why the event is called a “ladder push in” ceremony.
The ceremony became tradition when new fire equipment “was put into service for the very first time” according to the release.
Vale City Manager Todd Fuller said this tradition dates back more than “100 years” in an email received on Aug. 29.
“The entire staff at the Vale Fire Station is proud of the new equipment and explore their new capabilities. The firefighters had limits with the old ladder truck, but this new truck takes away many of the restrictions and increases several safety factors. I really hope the community comes out to help us with this event,” said Fuller.
The Wednesday night event drew members of the community as well as city council and staff members all joining in to mark the occasion.
In a follow-up email, Vale Fire/EMS Chief Jess Tolman explained that the new ladder truck “will greatly increase our fire suppression capability” in addition to improving “the safety for our firefighers.” He went on to say how, over time, this new ladder truck will help to “lower fire insurance ratings.”
“Vale has a lot of old buildings that will require more than just a fire engine for suppression,” said Tolman.
He also said that this new ladder truck has capabilities to reach windows on the second stories of downtown buildings should that need arise.
“The ladder has the ability to dropped down to a -10% angle so it can be used for some low angle rescues. Not only that but it will also help our neighboring cities as well,” Tolman said.
He said that Nyssa doesn’t have a ladder truck, so if there is a situation “outside of their engine capabilities” they will have to call in for assistance. Ontario’s ladder truck is “in and out of service” so they also can call upon Vale Fire and Ambulance for help as well.
“This ladder truck will be able to serve the County as well as City of Vale for a long time,” stated Tolman.
