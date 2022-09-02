Purchase Access

VALE — Wednesday Aug. 31 will mark “a milestone for Vale” according to a news release from Vale Fire/EMS Chief Jess Tolman received on Aug. 10 announcing a new ladder truck for the city and a commemoration ceremony to welcome it.

The Ladder Truck Push In is a ceremony that dates back to a time when “fire equipment was horse drawn” and firefighters had to physically push the engines back into the station at the end of a call, hence why the event is called a “ladder push in” ceremony.



