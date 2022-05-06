Vale Fire chief researching protection fees in other cities

VALE — A public hearing over fire protection fees for the city of Vale resulted in no action at the most recent council meeting on April 26. However, research is being done by Fire Chief Jess Tolman, who is expected to report back to the council at a future meeting.
In a phone interview on April 28, City Manager Todd Fuller said the meeting was well-attended for a council meeting, with about 15 firefighters and several members of the public.
Most sought to gain more information, he said, with nobody really speaking for or against such a fee.
Currently, residents in Vale city limits do not pay a fee for fire calls.
Fuller said Vale Fire Department does a good job obtaining grants for smaller purchases, such as turnouts and other gear. However, he said the city has never set up anything in the past, such as a fee, to help pay for the future. The hope is that setting up a fee could help provide funding to replace necessary equipment, including an aging ladder truck.
The department’s 37-year-old ladder truck was purchased used in 2010 from state surplus. It is said to have a number of mechanical issues, as well as being noncompliant with National Fire Protection Association standards.
The city would need $1,000,000 for a new truck. Fuller explained there isn’t currently money in the budget to set aside for that.
In the past, there have been fundraisers to help supplement funding for the Vale Fire Department. However, Fuller noted that the steak and crab feed put on by the previous fire chief disbanded when he left, and has been taken over by the Vale Community Coalition. That group uses the funding from the dinner to put towards parks and trail systems in Vale.
A new ladder truck with all the bells and whistles was taken to Vale as a demo a few weeks ago, according to Fuller. He said it is one of two available in the U.S. Even if Vale was able to order a fire or ladder truck now, there would be a two-year wait for the final product, according to the city manager.
They have explored some used ladder trucks, but there aren’t a lot of options out there and the hope is that they don’t have to purchase a used vehicle and inherit problems.
“We’re trying to figure out how to go the ‘new’ route,” Fuller said.
He noted that there is an option of a 10-year lease at about $100,000 a year for a new truck with a lifespan of 20 to 25 years. If the city went that route, they wouldn’t have to put any money down.
In 2021, the city was able to half of its American Rescue Plan Act, COVID-19 relief, funds toward a new ambulance. The new vehicle, which was expected to be here in January, got pushed out to June and now until the end of the year, Fuller said. As with the fire vehicles, if an order is place and then delayed, the price is still locked in and won’t continue to raise with inflationary costs.
That cost $200,000 and the city will get another $200,000 in ARPA funding which isn’t specifically allocated at this point.
When asked whether there was the potential to put some of that funding toward a ladder truck, Fuller said there was the potential the funding could be used for a sewer projects or a ladder truck, both of which are big needs for the city at this time.
He said the sewer project would entail replacing the headworks at the lift station with a brand new one before heading out into the lagoon.
“We need that,” he said. “Currently, a guy spends time getting garbage out of a pit which trips the motors. This would prescreen, clearing out the garbage ahead of time, like Nyssa had done a few years ago.”
He said the hope was to start that project this year, however due to no contractors being available, “it looks like that will have to be postponed until next year.”
For the fire fee proposal, Fuller said the fire chief going to look at comparable cities, “to make sure we know the direction we’re going and provide that information to the public so we can make the public feel more secure.”
Depending on how much the fee was set at, such a fee could help generate up to $190,000 a year for the fire department.
According to information on the Vale Fire and Ambulance Facebook page, there were 89 city fire responses in 2021, which do not count the ambulance emergency calls or Vale Rural Fire District.
Those responses cost the fire department funds that cannot be replenished, it states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.