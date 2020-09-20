Vale Elementary School Student’s Art Celebrated

Vale
Fourth grade student Bannock Lamb of Vale Elementary School was selected as one of the thirteen winners in a statewide annual Calendar Art Contest sponsored by Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom (AITC). Bannock’s artwork was selected among 643 entries submitted to the contest showcasing Oregon’s diverse agricultural and natural resource commodities.
This year, artwork was submitted by the students, kindergarten through sixth grade, across the state in public, private, charter and homeschool education systems featuring Oregon agriculture with artwork depicting a wide variety of Oregon’s 220 agricultural commodities. Bannock’s artwork featured an Oregon farm landscape with a green tractor and can be viewed on the January page of the calendar. In describing the artwork, Bannock said, “I liked the way the picture turned out. I started first by drawing a tractor, and added the corn fields. We have corn growing in several fields around tour town.”
“The calendar contest is a great project for teachers and students to assign as a fun project during this time of distance learning. It gives teachers an opportunity to discuss the bounty and beauty of Oregon agriculture and incorporate art into the virtual classrooms,” said Jessica Jansen, AITC Executive Director. Each month in the calendar features one of the winning student’s art and each day of the year has a fact about agriculture.
The thirteen students selected to be featured in our 2020-2021 calendar received a $50 award and certificate to commemorate this honor. The winning artwork are displayed on our website. Calendars are free to Oregon teachers, and can be ordered for $4 on oregonaitc.org/shop.
