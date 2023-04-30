Vale District BLM welcomes new Malheur Field Manager

Jonah Blustain

VALE — Vale District Bureau of Land Management welcomes Jonah Blustain as the Malheur Field Manager, following the retirement of Thomas “Pat” Ryan — according to a news release received on Thursday.

"It is an honor to join the Malheur Field Office team,” Blustain said. “I look forward to working collaboratively with our stakeholders to balance responsible development of our public lands with the thoughtful management of resources that are too special to disturb."



