Vale District BLM welcomes new Malheur Field Manager

VALE — Vale District Bureau of Land Management welcomes Jonah Blustain as the Malheur Field Manager, following the retirement of Thomas “Pat” Ryan — according to a news release received on Thursday.
"It is an honor to join the Malheur Field Office team,” Blustain said. “I look forward to working collaboratively with our stakeholders to balance responsible development of our public lands with the thoughtful management of resources that are too special to disturb."
A native of Boston, Mass., Blustain discovered the rich history and resource diversity of the west as a graduate student at the University of Nevada in Reno.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in archaeology and anthropology and a master’s degree in anthropology, he began his career in the private sector. During that time, Blustain served on a taskforce to develop industry guidelines and standards for Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, which were subsequently adopted by the Nevada U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management, and U.S. Forest Service.
In 2016, Blustain joined the Bureau of Land Management as the archaeologist for the Tonopah Field Office, later moving up to assistant field manager in 2019, overseeing the non-renewable resources department, including mining, oil and gas, geothermal, lands and realty, cultural resources and recreation.
He is excited to continue his public service with the BLM, and work through the challenges of managing public lands for present and future generations.
“Jonah brings a wealth of knowledge in minerals management and archaeology,” District Manager Wayne Monger said. “He will be a great asset as we consider new projects and proposals for the Malheur Field Office.”
He is excited to continue his public service with the BLM, and work through the challenges of managing public lands for present and future generations.
He and his wife Cassy enjoy spending time with their daughter, Alice, and gardening and preserving food.
Ryan, who has a background in range management, retired at the end of 2022 after 16 years as the Malheur Field Manager. The Malheur Field Office encompasses 4.6 million acres in the southeastern corner of Oregon.
For additional information, please contact Larisa Bogardus at 541-523-1407 or lbogardus@blm.gov.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.