VALE — Weather depending, the greater Vale community will have an opportunity to do something safe on Friday to ring in the New Year: watch a community fireworks display.
For the 18th year, a group of Vale citizens have endeavored to put on the annual Vale Community New Year’s Eve Fireworks. The Vale Community Coalition houses funds for the annual event, accepting donations throughout the year for the display, which gets launched off of the west side of Rhinehart Butte, past the water tower.
As such, the Vale Rodeo Grounds, just east of the butte, is one of the best spots to take in the view, according to Jennifer Tolman, who is the treasurer for the coalition. Tolman is the assistant pharmacist at Malheur Drug and RadioShack in Vale, where donations can be dropped off year round for the fireworks display.
Mike Eicher, owner of Homeland Fireworks will be working with a crew of about 12 to 18 people to light up the sky on Friday night.
He said organizing annual events are not as complicated as one might thing, but does entail planning for the unknown.
One of the greatest examples of that, Eicher said, was the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every single one of my displays has run into a complication because of that,” he said, but added that he doesn’t expect Vale’s show to be out of the norm.
One of the main ways COVID got in the way of planned fireworks displays was the continuous cancellation of events. This impacted both Homeland Fireworks and the people who were going to sponsor the fireworks.
“For example, if we shoot [fireworks] for a rodeo, they do not want to pay for fireworks if they can’t hold the rodeo,” he said.
In 2020, the first year of the pandemic, Eicher said he was only able to put on about half of his annual shows. But this year, with fewer event cancellations, business is back on the upswing.
“This past year, 2021, we’re at about 85% of what we did in 2019,” he said.
Additionally, with Vale’s display “being close to home, it’s really nice, and it uncomplicates transportation, which sometimes can be complicated,” Eicher said.
This includes having to travel over mountain passes in winter weather, as his company did for a New Year’s Eve display a few years back at a casino on the Oregon coast.
Eicher and his crew will be getting things ready for the Vale show on the day of the event, as they are dealing with low-end explosives, which have to constantly be under guard.
Vale’s show is expected to last somewhere between 15 and 20 minutes.
It’s hard to estimate the exact length of each show, Eicher said, as it varies depending on how many and what types of fireworks can be purchased with the funds available for each show. Homeland Fireworks purchases the goods, as it has a federal license which allows it to purchase and store fireworks.
“The reason I do fireworks isn’t to make a lot of money, although there’s money in the industry, obviously,” Eicher said.
Whether its in Vale on New Year’s Eve, in Payette for Apple Blossom Days, or in Nyssa for Thunderegg days, he enjoys connecting communities by hosting these events.
“We just love doing fireworks. We are the same people as those going to watch,” Eicher said. “It never gets old. We love watching it and that’s why we do it.”
Organizers who are interested in finding out what it would take for Homeland Fireworks to set up a display at their event, can phone Eicher at (208) 740-9373. He works with events of all sizes, he said, including small festivals and budgets.
