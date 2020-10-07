VALE
After the Vale City Council unanimously approved the purchase agreement to acquire the former Umpqua Bank building in Vale back in July at its regular meeting, the day of the big move is drawing closer.
According to an announcement on the city’s Facebook page, Vale City Hall’s old location will be closed on Friday, Oct. 9 in order to “move into the new location at 150 Longfellow St.”
The sale price of the building is $450,000 with city officials saying that the city will be able to pay for it through the refinancing of debt on the wastewater treatment facility with a low-interest loan from D.A. Davidson, in addition to the sale of some city property.
As for the old building, Mayor Mike McLaughlin said in July that he believed that there are opportunities for the old building to be leased out for office space or a possible sale.
The Facebook announcement concludes by letting the Vale community know that the new location will open its doors to the public on Monday.
