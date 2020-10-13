VALE
Vale City Hall isn’t what it used to be — literally.
In mid-July, Vale City Council unanimously approved a purchase agreement to acquire the former Umpqua Bank building on Longfellow St. North, the sale price being approximately $450,000.
The move began on Friday afternoon after the city officials made the announcement via the city’s Facebook page that the old location would be closed and the new location would be open and ready on Monday following the weekend.
Interim City Manager Katy Lamb on Friday afternoon explained that the podium to be used during city council meetings will need to be moved out away from the wall and the council chambers be set up before each meeting of the city council.
The Argus caught up with City of Vale Mayor Mike McLaughlin at the new city hall location on Monday afternoon for comment about the new location.
“It gives us so much more space to operate with,” said McLaughlin, “Our old building could be considered historic.”
He did say that the old building is in good condition to be leased out to businesses and other entities requiring office space.
McLaughlin said that the new location has “ample office space” and “a really big footprint.”
“It’s a big beautiful building,” he commented.
McLaughlin also mentioned that since the building is a former bank building, it does have a drive-up window that he said the city will use to allow citizens to make their utility payments, limiting person-to-person contact. He also said that the drive-up window is an option that can be used by people who are less mobile, making it to where those people don’t have to leave their vehicles to submit their payments.
“Makes it better for the aging population,” noted McLaughlin.
He also said that signs are currently in development for the exterior of the building and flags are to be installed soon.
