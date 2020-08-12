VALE
The Vale City Council will not be launching a search for a new city manager in the near future.
During a discussion with the completion of agenda items, councilors came to a consensus they may not advertise for a city manager immediately to replace Russell Kirkpatrick, who resigned at the end of July.
Mayor Mike McLaughlin said he wanted time to evaluate current city operations and people in their new positions, but pressed for a timeline to start a manager search. He said the issue would be on the agenda every month for discussion on when that may happen.
There was also an agreement that it may be best to wait until after next City Council election, which is in November’s General Election, and let the new council decide what they may want in a new city manager.
Earlier in the session the council adopted motions to address compensation for people in their new roles with the city.
In the first motion, the council raised the salary for City Recorder Marea Hartwell, who was appointed assistant interim city manager and received a salary increase of $3,400 year for a total of $47,000.
In a second motion, the council accepted an offer from interim city manager Katy Lamb, who had been city manager before Kirkpatrick, to forego any wages and just have the city pay her health insurance.
She estimated this would save the city about $63,000. She had said at an earlier meeting that being retired restricts what she can earn.
Turning next to ambulance and fire departments, the council added $8,000 to the salary of Jess Tolman for having ambulance service chief added to his duties as fire chief, following the departure of Todd Hesse, to take a position in the another community. Hesse had previously been in charge of both departments before those commands were split. Hesse remained in charge of the ambulance service, and Tolman, who was appointed fire chief, now heads both.
Samantha Chamberlain, who is the Vale Ambulance Supervisor, was elevated by the council to 40 hours per week and will be compensated at $17 an hour.
