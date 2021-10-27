VALE — Through a project funded by the BLM through the Fuels and Wildfire Community Assistance program, and in cooperation with the Blue Mountain Rangeland Fire Protection Association, the Vale District Fire Management Division installed a 4,700 gallon helicopter dip tank just north of the Oregon Department of Transportation station in Basque, Oregon along Highway 95 in southern Malheur County. This project will provide additional wildland firefighting capability in the southern part of the County and accomplishes mitigation measures identified in the Malheur County Community Wildfire Protection Plan.
“This heliwell will allow us to immediately engage our helicopter tactically by providing a ready, non-potable water source for helicopter bucket-work on initial attack, something that has been very difficult to accomplish in the past in this part of the District. It also provides a reliable and easily accessible drafting site for the engine crews,” said Al Crouch Fire Mitigation Specialist at the Vale District Bureau of Land Management.
The heliwell will help firefighters protect urban interface areas around McDermitt, Nevada and the isolated ranches in extreme southern Malheur County, an area of the County where water is typically scarce and is logistically difficult to get firefighting resources to quickly. The strategic location of the tank also helps provide protection of several communication sites, a primary electrical distribution line, and the ODOT station and the Highway 95 travel corridor, where road-side ignitions from vehicles pose a high threat.
Keeping the highway open for safe travel during wildfires is another concern.
This water source is intended to help provide the quick attack needed to keep fires small, thus minimizing road closures and lane restrictions, minimizing smoke on the road, and helping to keep travelers safe and interstate commerce running. The proximity of the tank project also supports existing fuel breaks established by the BLM in the Tri-State project and will help protect critical sage grouse habitat in the Louse Canyon and Trout Creeks Priority Habitat Management Areas and numerous high dollar investments from large fire rehabilitation projects.
The effective coverage area for a helicopter using the tank also helps support fires on private lands in the Blue Mountain and Jordan Valley Rangeland Fire Protection Association jurisdictions.
The site itself is on BLM land and was the location of a former BLM fire guard station, which was last staffed in the early 1970s, but was decommissioned and dismantled long ago. The custom-built steel heliwell tank was purchased, retrofitted, and installed by the BLM. The well electrical panel and plumbing received an upgrade from the BLM, and the existing helicopter landing pad is still operational. The existing well is operated by a local rancher and will be managed cooperatively through an agreement.
“The well, electrical, helipad, and road were already in place. All it took was a little financial investment and elbow grease to update the site and a partnership with the local RFPA and ranching community. With the time and money invested, if we can keep just one fire from spreading out of control and going big, it will have paid for itself. And we hope to have the tank in place for the next 20 years or more,” Crouch said.
When the site is operational, please avoid this area for the safety of the pilots and firefighters on the ground. Do not use drones over or around the site or around any wildfires. “If you fly, we can’t.” Drones pose a high risk to the type of low-level flight missions that fire aviation performs. Drone incursions force firefighters to ground aviation operations, putting lives potentially at risk and the potential for fires to continue to spread. Flying drones around wildfires can also come with steep fines.
“Keeping fires small is the goal. Provide for public safety, protect property and infrastructure, protect grazing and wildlife habitat, and help preserve the heritage of Malheur County. This cooperative project is a win on many fronts and the BLM looks forward to other collaborative opportunities within the County to help mitigate the risks from wildfire,” Crouch said.
