Crews battle blaze east of Willowcreek

A portion of the Willow Creek Fire is pictured on June 29. Due to extremely hot and dry conditions, the Vale BLM is expanding fire restrictions beginning Friday. 

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

VALE — Despite a late, wet spring, the risk of wildfire is increasing rapidly across eastern Oregon as hot and dry conditions continue.

To reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires, the Bureau of Land Management is expanding fire restrictions to include all of the Vale District starting July 29.



