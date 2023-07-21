Vale Bureau of Land Management enacting fire restrictions district-wide 

A fire engine with Bureau of Land Management-Vale District responds to the Birch Creek Fire, which started Monday afternoon along Interstate 84. The exact cause of the vehicle-related fire is under investigation.
MALHEUR COUNTY — Recent dry lightning, rising temperatures and rapidly drying vegetation are increasing the risk of wildfires on public lands managed by the Vale District Bureau of Land Management, officials said.
Effective at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Vale BLM is enacting additional fire restrictions to reduce the chances of wildfire starts on public lands, including the Owyhee Dam area, which is managed by the Bureau of Reclamation.
“We can’t change the weather, but we can change our behavior, which reduces the risk of human-caused wildfires,” Fire Mitigation Specialist Al Crouch said. “We urge everyone to implement fire safe practices immediately.”
After lightning, equipment fires, including vehicle fires, are the most common cause of wildfires on Vale BLM-protected lands. Since July 10, Vale BLM has responded to three vehicle-related fires along Interstate 84, which took resources away from lightning-caused fires elsewhere. Help prevent vehicle/equipment fires everywhere by:
• Maintaining engines to prevent sparks from shooting out the exhaust. Motorcycles and All-Terrain Vehicles used on public lands must be equipped with a properly functioning and approved spark arrestor.
• Ensuring vehicle and trailer tires are not worn, bearings and axles are greased, and safety chains are properly in place and not dragging on the ground.
• Staying on developed, designated roadways and park in areas barren of flammable materials.
• Carrying a shovel at least 26 inches in length with at least an eight-inch blade, and a one-gallon container of water or a fully charged 2.5-pound fire extinguisher.
These restrictions also bans open fires, campfires in fire rings, and wood and charcoal fires in grills, stoves, smokers and braziers; as well as operating chain saws or blow torches and cutting, grinding or welding metal.
Prohibitions against the use of fireworks, tracer and incendiary ammunition, and exploding or metal targets on public lands have been in place across the Oregon/Washington BLM region since May 23.
Anyone found guilty of violating a fire prevention order faces significant fines and/or imprisonment plus restitution for total cost of fire suppression and rehabilitation.
Although the use of combustion engines and wood- or charcoal-fueled fires are prohibited on public lands, campers and other visitors can use liquefied and bottle-gas stoves and heaters within an area at least 10 feet in diameter that is clear of all flammable materials.
“Even propane fire pits are OK, because they can be turned off quickly,” Crouch said. “Also, there are solar- and battery-powered versions of many items – from lanterns to lawnmowers – that can be used anytime.”
Copies of these restrictions are available to the public at Vale District offices and posted at federally-managed campgrounds, developed recreation sites and kiosks throughout the district.
Any and all wildfire starts on public or private land should be reported by calling 911. For more information about current fire restrictions within Vale District BLM-protected lands, visit https://bit.ly/VBLM_firerules or phone (541) 473-3144.
