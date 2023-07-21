Vale Bureau of Land Management enacting fire restrictions district-wide 

A fire engine with Bureau of Land Management-Vale District responds to the Birch Creek Fire, which started Monday afternoon along Interstate 84. The exact cause of the vehicle-related fire is under investigation.

 Photo by Vale BLM

MALHEUR COUNTY — Recent dry lightning, rising temperatures and rapidly drying vegetation are increasing the risk of wildfires on public lands managed by the Vale District Bureau of Land Management, officials said. 

Effective at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Vale BLM is enacting additional fire restrictions to reduce the chances of wildfire starts on public lands, including the Owyhee Dam area, which is managed by the Bureau of Reclamation. 



