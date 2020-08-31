Vale BLM sponsoring boot camp for women firefighters

VALE
Vale Bureau of Land Management is offering paid training in October for women interested in a career in wildland fire management.
In addition to controlling and suppressing wildfires that threaten communities and natural resources, wildland firefighters play a key role in using fire strategically to manage sustainable, working public lands.
Upon completion of the Women in Wildland Fire Boot Camp, participants will have fulfilled several key entry-level training requirements for employment dispatchers, engine crews, hand crews, fuels crews, helitack, hotshots, and other positions and will be eligible for seasonal work with federal and state agencies as well as fire contractors for the 2021 fire season.
Training materials, personal protective equipment and meals will be provided. Training is a combination of classroom instruction and hands-on field exercises ranging from firefighting techniques, tools and equipment to communications and safety.
Applications will be accepted through Sept. 18 and selections will be made by Sept. 25. The boot camp will be held near Juntura over two consecutive weekends in October. Students will be paid for their time at camp.
