VALE— The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public nominations for its Southeast Oregon Resource Advisory Council for vacant positions and positions that will become vacant.
“BLM advisory councils are a great way for the public to help provide recommendations related to their local public lands,” said Barry Bushue, BLM Oregon-Washington State Director.
RACs consist of 15 citizens with diverse interests in public land management, including conservationists, ranchers, outdoor recreationists, state and local government officials, and energy industry representatives. The Southeast Oregon RAC encompasses Malheur, Harney and Lake counties of the BLM’s Vale, Burns and Lakeview districts.
Members provide advice to the BLM on public land issues including land use planning, fire management, off-highway vehicle use, recreation, oil and gas exploration, noxious weed management, grazing issues, and wild horse and burro herd management issues. Their input provides the balanced outlook that the BLM needs for its mission, which is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.
The SEORAC is seeking at least six applicants for positions in three categories:
• Category One (one vacancy) – Public land ranchers and representatives of organizations associated with energy and mineral development, the timber industry, transportation or rights-of-way, off-highway vehicle use, and commercial recreation.
• Category Two (two vacancies) – Representatives of nationally or regionally recognized environmental organizations, archaeological and historical organizations, dispersed recreation activities, and wild horse and burro organizations.
• Category Three (three vacancies) – Representatives of state, county, or local elected office; representatives and employees of a state agency responsible for the management of natural resources; representatives of Indian Tribes within or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized; representatives and employees of academic institutions who are involved in natural sciences; and the public-at-large.
Nominations must be submitted by Aug. 17. More information about the RACs and the application process are available at https://on.doi.gov/3RT5njw.
For more information about serving on the Southeast Oregon RAC, contact Larisa Bogardus, public affairs officer, at (541) 523-1407 or lbogardus@blm.gov.
