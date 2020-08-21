MALHEUR COUNTY
Cooler, calmer weather Wednesday helped firefighters establish lines and make good progress toward containment of three lightning-caused fires in Malheur County. Vale BLM Fire crews made good progress Wednesday toward containing the Baldy Mountain, Wildcat and Keeney fires in Malheur County.
The Baldy Mountain Fire, located 8 miles northeast of Ironside, is 65% contained this morning. More accurate mapping showed the actual size of the fire footprint measures 3,693 acres. Crews from Vale BLM and Oregon Department of Forestry are mopping up today, with assistance from Ironside Rangeland Fire Protection Association.
The Wildcat Fire, located near Wildcat Reservoir 15 miles west/northwest of Burns Junction near the Malheur/Harney County line, is 75% contained. Again, more accurate mapping shows the actual fire footprint measures 3,456 acres. Vale BLM crews are mopping up today, with assistance from and Blue Mountain Rangeland Fire Protection Association.
The Keeney Fire 8 miles south of Harper reached 60 acres and is now fully contained.
The Indian Creek Fire is now under the command of Pacific NorthWest Incident Management Team 13. For information about the Indian Creek Fire, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6991/ or call 717-831-8113.
The public plays a valuable role in preventing wildfires. On average, human-caused wildfires account for 87% of all wildfire occurrences annually. Stay up to date on local fire restrictions by checking www.blm.gov/office/vale-district-office. For all Eastern Oregon agencies, go to http://bmidc.org; or contact the Vale District Office at (541) 473-3144.
