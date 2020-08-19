Vale BLM crews continue work on fires, reaching full containment on 1 of 3 blazes

MALHEUR COUNTY
Work continues by Bureau of Land Management fire personnel on containing and mopping up fires on the Vale District. Three fires were started by lightning on Monday afternoon and crews had one of those fires full contained as of Tuesday.
The first to reach containment was the Anderson Crossing Fire, according to the latest news release from the Vale BLM, which was 22 miles northeast of McDermitt, Nevada. The blaze chewed through 750 acres, and crews are now working in mop-up and patrol, the release states.
The largest of these is the Wildcat Fire, which is actively spreading and now estimated at 4,000 acres with 10% containment. This blaze is about 15 miles west/northwest of Burns Junction near WildCat Reservoir and, according to the release, Vale BLM resources are on sight with the Blue Mountain Rangeland Fire Protection Association.
The Vale BLM is also getting assistance on the Baldy Mountain Fire, which is about 8 miles northeast of Ironside and actively spreading.
“Oregon Department of Forestry and Ironside Rangeland Fire Protection Association are on scene, with air support,” reads the release.
The Baldy Mountain Fire was reportedly at 500 acres and at 20% containment as of Tuesday afternoon.
“Increased fire activity across the region is starting to affect the availability and prioritization of fire resources,” reads the release.
The Indian Creek Fire, which is northwest of Highway 20 outside Juntura, is now being managed by Northwest 13 Incident Management Team. An update was not available Tuesday evening or this morning, but the last known size of the fire was 9,000 acres as of Tuesday morning.
