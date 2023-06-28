JUNTURA — Oregon Department of Transportation and Malheur County road crews are not the only agencies dealing with the aftermath of a historic debris slide that covered U.S. Highway 20 on June 11 about 12 miles east of Juntura. Now, another agency will be working to clear at least one main access road to public lands which also is currently inaccessible due to slides: Pole Creek Road.

The reason torrential rain caused debris to rush down steep canyons in multiple areas is because there wasn’t much vegetation aside from tall grass and small plants to hold things in place. This is due to the area being in the burn scar of the Indian Creek Fire.



Tags

Load comments