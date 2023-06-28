This photo shows one of four debris slides that are blocking access to Pole Creek Road. To show the scale of the slide, a UTV is parked in the middle near the trees. Vale BLM crews will be working this week on making the road passable for four-wheel drive vehicles.
The biggest slide area that resulted from recent torrential rain activity in the Pole Creek Fire Scar crossed U.S. Highway 20 near the Jonesboro Ranch at mile-marker 201, as pictured here on June 25. Heavy machinery still sits nearby the vast fields of boulders, silt and other debris that remain.
This photo shows one of four debris slides that are blocking access to Pole Creek Road. To show the scale of the slide, a UTV is parked in the middle near the trees. Vale BLM crews will be working this week on making the road passable for four-wheel drive vehicles.
Vale District BLM
This photo taken from Pole Creek Road on June 25 shows how torrential rain coming down in sheets flattened all the grass but left trees intact.
The biggest slide area that resulted from recent torrential rain activity in the Pole Creek Fire Scar crossed U.S. Highway 20 near the Jonesboro Ranch at mile-marker 201, as pictured here on June 25. Heavy machinery still sits nearby the vast fields of boulders, silt and other debris that remain.
JUNTURA — Oregon Department of Transportation and Malheur County road crews are not the only agencies dealing with the aftermath of a historic debris slide that covered U.S. Highway 20 on June 11 about 12 miles east of Juntura. Now, another agency will be working to clear at least one main access road to public lands which also is currently inaccessible due to slides: Pole Creek Road.
The reason torrential rain caused debris to rush down steep canyons in multiple areas is because there wasn’t much vegetation aside from tall grass and small plants to hold things in place. This is due to the area being in the burn scar of the Indian Creek Fire.
That fire ripped through 48,000 acres of rangeland in August of 2020. Since then, the Bureau of Land Management - Vale District has been conducting post-fire rehabilitation in the area. Part of this has included planting 42,000 sagebrush seedlings raised by the Sagebrush in Prisons Crew at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario. Other work has included fixing roads that were damaged.
“We’ve been rehabbing in that burn scar for a couple of years,” said Larisa Bogardus, public affairs officer with Vale District BLM, on Monday. “It was definitely not ready to withstand the flood of mud.”
Crews with the BLM have begun to assess the situation and plan to start get the road passable as soon as possible.
“We did reconnoiter Pole Creek Road last week and identified four places where the road was damaged,” Bogardus said. “This week, we will have crews up there to make them passable with a four-wheel drive vehicle.”
The damage on Pole Creek Road is on the bottom portion of the road near the highway.
“More specifically, the damage is isolated to four areas where drainages cross the road on the lower end toward the highway,” she said. “We'll also assess the damage more closely and discuss longer-term repairs.”
Crews already have been working on other public access roads that were damaged by flooding during the spring, according to Bogardus.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.