VALE — Following negotiations this summer, the Vale School District and the Vale Education Association have come to terms on the latest collective bargaining agreement between the two entities.
During Wednesday night’s meeting, the Vale School District Board of Directors voted unanimously to approve the Vale School District and Vale Education Association Agreement and Memorandum of Agreement. The same documents were agreed upon by the teachers union at a previous meeting.
One of the leading items from the agreement being finalized is that there will be no layoffs by Vale School District, despite reduction in force notices being sent out last month.
Those notices had been sent out to multiple Vale School District employees in late July. Per the previous collective bargaining agreement, Vale School District must notify employees at least 20 days in advance if there is a potential reduction in force.
Vale Education Association President Andy Hally said the union was glad to have the agreement put together with everyone keeping their jobs.
“That was one of the main goals,” Hally said. “I’m very happy about that.”
Vale School District Superintendent Alisha McBride said just having the agreement finalized meant that the district was able to figure out all of its expenses.
“We’re thrilled,” McBride said of the finished agreement. “I’m grateful that we have the executed agreement and we were able to balance our budget.”
Other business• The Vale School District Board of Directors has been made whole again, as Darlene McConnell was sworn in on Wednesday night. McConnell, who was previously the Vale Elementary School Principal, was unanimously instated by the School Board during an Aug. 5 special meeting. She will be in her position until the end of June 2021.
McConnell is replacing Scott Gressley, who resigned in July because he is moving from Vale.
• The new well at Willowcreek Elementary School has been dug, cased and capped, McBride said during Wednesday’s meeting. The next step for the facility is to set up a pump and install a line from the well to a pump house. After that, Willowcreek will have a new source of running water. McBride said that could happen in as little as two weeks.
According to McBride, the new well’s water level is only at about 40 feet, so there is a possibility of contaminants in the water. However, this new well has a correction system in place which can make the water safe for the school. The previous well was not an official recorded well, so simply installing a correction system on it was not an option.
McBride said she is happy the Willowcreek well has finally been finished, since the project has taken nearly a year to complete. The previous well was closed after E. coli was found in mid-September of 2019. Students and staff at the school had been using water dispensers in every room for clean water since then. The E. coli test that was done was a routine test and no one became sick from the contaminated water, McBride said.
• The kitchen remodel at Vale High School could be completed next week, as McBride said the last steps are the installation of the alarm system and the final inspection.
The kitchen is being completed as part of the bond that was based in November of 2016.
• Vale’s summer food program was completed on July 31, with McBride saying that the district served significantly more meals this summer than in years past. Over the summer, Vale School District issued 15,000 meals to area youth, averaging 345 meals per day (including breakfast and lunch). Last year, which was lunch only, Vale School District averaged 57 meals per day.
