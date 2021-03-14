Vaccines eclipse cases

ONTARIO
We’ve reached the year mark in the COVID-19 pandemic. It was March 13, 2020 that Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced she was going to be closing down schools in an effort to minimize the spread of the virus. Within days, doors were slamming shut on all the usual activities around the Western Treasure Valley. Local places impacted were numerous and included churches, movie theaters the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Treasure Valley, sports seasons for colleges, universities and high schools, Friday night gatherings at a fish fry, visitors in hospitals, municipalities, including city halls and county courts, event centers and the list goes on. And by early April, the first local life was claimed to COVID-19.
Since then we have seen mask mandates, social distancing mandates, stimulus checks, widespread unemployment and a host of other issues that have come along with the pandemic.
Vaccinations in Malheur County finally eclipsed the number of positive cases as of March 4, according to information from Malheur County Health Director Sarah Poe.
A question-and-answer with Poe follows, which she responded to on March 5 for this article (noteworthy, because statistics have shifted slightly since then).
Argus: Have the number of vaccines distributed in Malheur County eclipsed the number of positive cases? If not, when is that expected or approximated to happen?
Poe: Yes. The number of positive cases recorded in Malheur County, as of March 4, was 3,354. MCHD alone has administered 3,679 doses as of March 4, and we know that our healthcare partners in the community have distributed many hundreds more.
Argus: Over the past year, what have been the biggest lessons learned about COVID-19?
Poe: a. The biggest one is that Malheur County was vulnerable to start with. No county in Oregon was hit harder by this than us. This map shows that Malheur County’s case count per 100,000 people is higher than any other, at 10,471.1. Again, we’ve had 3,354 cases to date as of March 4, which is about 10% of our population. When we view the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index for Malheur County, it’s easy to see why we were so vulnerable to this pandemic. COVID-19 has really lifted the veil on how vulnerable we were when this began, and it has provided opportunities for us to make ourselves more resilient to the next potential stressor.
b. We learned that precautions work. These include getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, limiting gatherings, practicing physical distancing, staying home when we feel unwell, washing our hands regularly, and getting tested if we believe we may have been exposed to COVID-19.
c. Case investigations work. They help us reach those who might not know they have been infected, which helps control spread in our community.
d. Immunity is needed to protect everyone. The more people we vaccinate, the better protected our community - and particularly those most vulnerable - becomes.
Argus: When it comes to fighting COVID locally, what have been the biggest challenges?
Poe: a. People are oftentimes at risk at home when they can’t distance from the people they live with and care for. Some of the precautions that we know help aren’t always possible.
b. We have a lot of industries in our community that are deemed essential and that must be done in person. These needs don’t stop and the people serving in these roles are at increased risk.
c. Our proximity to Idaho, with double the case rates and half the population of Oregon, has also presented some challenges. We have shared space and shared communities, and this disease does not consider borders.
Argus: Was there anything that was easier than anticipated?
Poe: a. Yes. People have made it a priority to follow the precautions so that we can get and keep Malheur County open. People generally wear masks in Malheur County, and we know that’s not always the case in other communities.
b. The ease with which we were able to offer 27 testing events in 2020 is a high point, thanks to everyone who stepped up to make it possible. We had the expertise, care, and willingness of so many community partners, and especially other county departments. It has been a team effort and we’re seeing the same approach to vaccines.
Argus: What do health experts predict the next year to look like as far as disease trends with COVID go?
Poe: Increased immunity will result in reduced cases, but the risk of outbreaks is a real consideration if we let go of precautions too soon. Our current situation is very similar to where we were last spring, and we knew then that COVID-19 cases could blow up. We now have variants that need to be considered.
As of March 5, Malheur County had vaccinated about 32% of people over the age of 65, on track with statewide numbers. That means roughly 68% of people over age 65 are still not protected, so we absolutely have risk here. And we are not alone in that. What we’re hearing from health experts is that we are not in the clear.
Stats, testing and where to get a vaccine
Following are highlights released by the Malheur County Health Department on Friday.
• Malheur County remains at Moderate Risk today. We qualified to move into High Risk but a new two-week caution period gives counties a chance to get their numbers stabilized before they are moved into higher risk levels.
• Malheur County Health Department/ICS team has administered 4,789 vaccine doses to date.
• We will continue to offer a weekly vaccine clinic at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Thursdays. First-dose clinics are from 1-3 p.m., and 2nd dose (booster) clinics are from 9-11 a.m. All scheduled clinics are on our events calendar online. We will continue to add first-dose events to the calendar on Thursdays as we receive vaccine.
• Roughly 32% of people age 65+ in Malheur County have been vaccinated, which is right in line with statewide averages.
• MCHD’s vaccine allocation from the state is sometimes more than we can distribute, which is about 300 new doses a week. We’ve had no problem attracting between 300-400 people to a single vaccine event. Numbers beyond that tend to be more difficult. When we get more than 300, we share it with other approved providers in our community. So far, recipients of Moderna vaccine from MCHD have been: Malheur Drug, Malheur Memorial Health Center, Medicap Pharmacy and Stark Medical Group.
• Drive-up testing opportunities have been added to the calendar, including on March 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Ontario High School’s, main entrance. Testing is free and available to everyone, no need to schedule.
Free testing is also available at the health department from Tuesday through Friday, by appointment. Call (541) 889-7279 to schedule.
